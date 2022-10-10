The six Premier League free agents still without a club – including Ex-Brighton star, a £35m Chelsea title winner and Manchester City, Fulham and Bournemouth players

Former Brighton Premier League ace Gaetan Bong was last seen in action at Nottingham Forest

The Premier League season is well under way and the transfer window does not open again until January but clubs can still bolster their squads if they have room.

Brighton's rivals Wolves and Newcastle have both dipped into the free agent market in recent weeks as ex-Chelsea attacker Diego Costa, 34, joined Wolves until the end of the season and Eddie Howe's Magpies added former Liverpool keeper Loris Karius on a short-term deal last month.

Both players offered a short-term fix for their new clubs as Wolves were struggling with injuries to Raúl Jiménez and Newcastle needed a back-up regular stopper Nick Pope after Karl Darlow suffered a training injury.

There are still six players released by Premier League clubs still on the free agent market. Michael Hector, Fabricio Agosto – both from Fulham – are still without a club, as is former Premier League winning midfielder Danny Drinkwater, who was last spotted at Chelsea following his £35m move.

Ex-England, Chelsea and Crystal Palace defender Gary Cahill remains without a club after leaving Bournemouth following their promotion and Man City's Thomas Agyepong.

The sixth player still seeking employment is former Brighton and Hove Albion left sided player Gaetan Bong.