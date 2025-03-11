The staggering amount Brighton can bank after Paul Barber transfer verdict – Arsenal and Liverpool poised

Brighton will likely sell their top players in the near future – here’s the guide price

Brighton and Hove Albion chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber admits it’s “likely” they will sell some of their top talent in the near future.

The Seagulls are currently soaring and their six-match win streak has helped them to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and up to seventh in the Premier League – just one point off the Champions League spots.

Bart Verbruggen, Carlos Baleba, Georginio Rutter, Kaoru Mitoma, Yankuba Minteh and Joao Pedro have been excellent for Fabian Hurzeler’s team and will no doubt be on the radar of the top Premier League clubs, across Europe and Saudi Arabia.

Barber, speaking to Football Focus before Brighton’s 2-1 Premier League win against Fulham, said: “We are not saying that is going to be this summer but certainly in the future we know that is probably likely to happen.”

The comments were met with frustration from some Brighton fans but if they were to sell their top talent, how much could they expect to fetch? Sussex World takes a look.

Bart Verbruggen: The 22-year-old is contracted with Brighton until June 2028. The Netherlands international has firmly established himself as Fabian Hurzeler’s No 1 this term and has attracted interest from the likes of Bayern Munich and Chelsea. Albion signed the 6ft 4in stopper from Anderlecht for £16m but it’s safe to say his value has rocketed. Earlier this season Hurzeler compared him to Bayern legend Manuel Neuer. “When I saw Neuer playing a very modern style, good with his feet, always very reactive and having great saves. It is similar to Bart,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World. “He is in the early stages of his career, he has the potential to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Estimated value: £70m.

Joao Pedro: The 23-year-old Brazilian striker is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2028. Pedro has eight goals and six assists in the Premier League so far this term and is currently playing some of the best football of his career. Brighton signed him from Watford for £30m in 2023 and the former Fluminense man has developed well on the south coast. Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly interested. Arsenal could well be a good fit. Hurzeler said: “Every training session - effort, effort, effort. There is so much potential.” Estimated value: £80m plus.

Yankuba Minteh: The 21-year-old joined from Newcastle last summer for £30m and is contracted with Brighton until June 2029. The Gambia international struggled a little at the start of the season, then had a slight knee injury but is now starting to show his best form. His speed, skill and eye for goal make him a handful for any defence in the Premier League. His work rate and defensive work for the team is exceptional and has five goals and three assists in the Premier League so far. Newcastle didn’t want to sell him and it’s easy to see why. A huge talent. Estimated value: £60m and rising.

Carlos Baleba: The 21-year-old midfielder is contracted until June 2028 and has developed into one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. Joined from Lille in 2023 as a replacement for Moises Caicedo and looks every inch as good as the Ecuadorian, if not better. The Cameroon international is a powerful presence in midfield and is at his best when driving forward. Liverpool and Manchester City are among the interested parties. If Caicedo was £115m, then Baleba’s Estimated value: £115m.

Kaoru Mitoma: This one has to go down as one of the finest pieces of scouting in Brighton’s history. The Japan international joined from Kawasaki Frontal for around £3m and is contracted to the Seagulls until June 2027. Last January Brighton turned down a huge offer from Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr and Brighton can expect further bids this summer. Estimated value: £70m.

Georginio Rutter: Brighton smashed their transfer record to land Georginio from Leeds United last summer for £40m. Barber said that’s a “high tide mark” for Albion but the Frenchman has proved his value and certainly added to it. The 22-year-old is contracted to June 2028 and so far he has excelled in the No 10 role with five goals and three assists in the Premier League. Tottenham have reportedly registered interest. Estimated value: £70m and rising.

Brighton are well known for achieving top value on outgoing transfers and these guide prices could fetch the Seagulls close to £500m for the six players listed.

That's a huge – but also realistic – profit for Albion who will then no doubt begin the transfer cycle once more. Succession planning!