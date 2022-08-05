The staggering amount Brighton, West Ham, Brentford, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Arsenal are tipped to earn in Premier League 2022-23 prizemoney

Cucurella, 25, has been the subject of much transfer speculation this summer and finally looks set to complete his eye-watering £60m move to Chelsea.
Earlier in the window Albion also lost their influential midfielder Yves Bissouma, who went to Antonio Conte's Tottenham for £30m.
It's mean Brighton have pocketed almost £100m in fees this window – which is soon after they sold Ben White to Arsenal for £50m and Dan Burn to Newcastle for £13m.
It also appears defender Shane Duffy is on his way to Fulham for around £7m.
Albion have certainly raked in the money of late and they are also tipped to bank a hefty amount in prize money this season.
The bulk of Premier League money is from broadcasting revenue but also, the higher in the table a team finishes, the more money they receive – known as merit payments.
Stats experts have crunched the numbers and this is how Albion are forecast to perform and how much prizemoney they could earn compared to their Premier League rivals – based on last season’s merit payments.