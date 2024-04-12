The staggering amount Chelsea paid in agent fees after Brighton deals compared with Liverpool and Arsenal
Chelsea spent more than £75million on agents’ and intermediaries’ fees this season, according to figures released by the Football Association.
The data, which covered this season’s two transfer windows, showed the total spend by top-flight clubs was £409.59m – an increase from £318.2m for the 2022-23 campaign.
The Blues head the list paying £75,140,524 – having brought in players like Moises Caicedo, Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia, Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer over the period covered – which was almost £32m more than previously spent.
Elsewhere Manchester City – the biggest spenders in the previous list – ranked second on £60.63m. Rivals Manchester United spent £34.05m, while Liverpool paid £31.50m in fees and Arsenal a total of £24.76m.
At the other end of the spending list, Luton – promoted to the Premier League via the play-offs in May last year – paid the least at £2.02m.
Chelsea’s total exceeded the overall spending on agents’ fees in the Championship of £61.34m – with Leeds top of the list at £13.28m as they push for a swift promotion.
