The staggering amount of penalties Brighton have conceded - compared to Chelsea, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Liverpool & more - gallery

It seems easier than ever to concede penalties in the Premier League these day – but how does Brighton’s record this season compare with their top flight rivals?

By Derren Howard
Published 27th Apr 2023, 15:04 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 15:57 BST

Albion conceded two penalties last night as they fell to a costly 3-1 Premier League loss against lowly Nottingham Forest at the City Ground last night. The first arrived in the first half when Ecuadorian international left back Pervis Estupinan lost possession in his own penalty area and clumsily brought down Forest attacker Brennan Johnson. Estupinan was saved by his goalkeeper Jason Steele who dived to his right to deny Johnson from the spot. Brighton then took the lead through their teenage striker Facundo Buonanotte but the hosts hit back just before break through a Pascal Gross own goal and then took the lead thanks to an accurate low shot from Brazilian midfielder Danilo. Brighton were still in the game but the killer blow arrived when skipper Lewis Dunk mis-timed his leap for a header and conceded a second penalty as the ball struck his arm. This time the hosts made no mistake from the spot as Morgan Gibbs-White sealed a vital three points.

Here, starting from the fewest to the most, is the the staggering amount of penalties Brighton have conceded – compared to Chelsea, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Liverpool and more

Jason Steele of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with teammate Pervis Estupinan after saving a penalty at Nottingham Forest

1.

Jason Steele of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with teammate Pervis Estupinan after saving a penalty at Nottingham Forest Photo: Gareth Copley

The sure-footed United defence have conceded just one penalty - the lowest amount in the league

2. Man United

The sure-footed United defence have conceded just one penalty - the lowest amount in the league Photo: Mike Hewitt

The Saints have also been well behaved in the box with just two

3. Southampton

The Saints have also been well behaved in the box with just two Photo: Mike Hewitt

They have had many issues this term but conceding just three penalties is not their main problem.

4. Tottenham

They have had many issues this term but conceding just three penalties is not their main problem. Photo: Stu Forster

