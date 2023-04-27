Albion conceded two penalties last night as they fell to a costly 3-1 Premier League loss against lowly Nottingham Forest at the City Ground last night. The first arrived in the first half when Ecuadorian international left back Pervis Estupinan lost possession in his own penalty area and clumsily brought down Forest attacker Brennan Johnson. Estupinan was saved by his goalkeeper Jason Steele who dived to his right to deny Johnson from the spot. Brighton then took the lead through their teenage striker Facundo Buonanotte but the hosts hit back just before break through a Pascal Gross own goal and then took the lead thanks to an accurate low shot from Brazilian midfielder Danilo. Brighton were still in the game but the killer blow arrived when skipper Lewis Dunk mis-timed his leap for a header and conceded a second penalty as the ball struck his arm. This time the hosts made no mistake from the spot as Morgan Gibbs-White sealed a vital three points.