The staggering cost of attending a Premier League match – How Brighton compare with Chelsea, West Ham and Tottenham

The Premier League machine cranks into full gear once again this weekend and Brighton start their new season with a clash against newly-promoted Luton Town.
By Derren Howard
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:53 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 12:56 BST

Brighton fans have much to look forward to this campaign as they will also compete in the Europa League for the first time in their history this term.

Albion have made a number of changes to their squad as Alexis Mac Allister left for Liverpool earlier this window for an intiial fee of £35m and Levi Colwill returned to to Chelsea after his season loan expired. Albion could also lose Moises Caicedo as the Ecuador international continues to be linked with a summer move to Chelsea. Goalkeeper Rob Sanchez has also departed as he too went to Chelsea for around £25m.

The Seagulls though have also been busy on the incoming front as Joao Pedro arrived from Watford for £30m and has impressed the fans in pre-season. Defender Igor Julio signed for £15m from Fiorentina and midfielders Mo Dahoud and James Milner joined on free transfers.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi led Albion to sixth in the Premier League last seasonBrighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi led Albion to sixth in the Premier League last season
Albion boosted their options between the sticks as Bart Verbruggen signed for £16m from Anderlecht and the club remain in advanced talks for Ajax ace Mohammed Kudus.

There's plenty for Albion fans to look forward to and a ticket at the American Express Stadium will be very much in demand. But at time when many households are feeling the financial pinch – just how is a trip to the footy these days and how do Brighton compare with the rest of the Premier League?

Bookies.com calculated the cost at each stadium – based on two adult tickets (based on the lowest available season ticket prices), two pints, two pies, and two programmes.

1. Arsenal - Game Ticket (x2) £102.48; Pint (x2) £12.70; Pie (x2) £7.40; Programme (x2) £8; Total £130.58. 2. Tottenham - Game Ticket (x2) £84.94; Pint (x2) £10.20; Pie (x2) £7; Programme (x2) £8; Total £110.14.

3. Chelsea - Game Ticket (x2) £78.94; Pint (x2) £11.40; Pie (x2) £5; Programme (x2) £7; Total £102.34. 4. Liverpool - Game Ticket (x2) £73.58; Pint (x2) £6.60; Pie (x2) £6.80; Programme (x2) £8; Total £94.98.

5. Fulham - Game Ticket (x2) £62.64; Pint (x2) £11.60; Pie (x2) £7.80; Programme (x2) £7; Total £89.04. 6. Aston Villa - Game Ticket (x2) £64.28; Pint (x2) £10.40; Pie (x2) £6.60; Programme (x2) £7; Total £88.28.

7. Everton - Game Ticket (x2) £63.16; Pint (x2) £9.10; Pie (x2) £6.40; Programme (x2) £8; Total £86.66. 8. Crystal Palace - Game Ticket (x2) £57.36; Pint (x2) £10.00; Pie (x2) £8; Programme (x2) £8; Total £85.36.

9. Bournemouth - Game Ticket (x2) £62.52; Pint (x2) £8.50; Pie (x2) £7; Programme (x2) £7; Total £85.02. 10. Brighton - Game Ticket (x2) £59.48; Pint (x2) £9; Pie (x2) £8.20; Programme (x2) £7; Total £84.58.

11. Wolves - Game Ticket (x2) £55.26; Pint (x2) £10; Pie (x2) £7.20; Programme (x2) £8; Total £80.46. 12. Man United - Game Ticket (x2) £58.84; Pint (x2) £6; Pie (x2) £7.80; Programme (x2) £7; Total £79.64.

13. Luton Town - Game Ticket (x2) £53.68; Pint (x2) £7; Pie (x2) £7; Programme (x2) £7; Total £64.68. 14. Nottingham Forest - Game Ticket (x2) £48.94; Pint (x2) £10.40; Pie (x2) £6.40; Programme (x2) £6; Total £71.74.

15. Brentford - Game Ticket (x2) £44.10; Pint (x2) £10.50; Pie (x2) £7; Programme (x2) £8; Total £69.60. 16. Newcastle - Game Ticket (x2) £46.10; Pint (x2) £9.80; Pie (x2) £6.40; Programme (x2) £6; Total £68.30.

17. Man City - Game Ticket (x2) £40.52; Pint (x2) £9.20; Pie (x2) £8; Programme (x2) £10; Total £67.72. 18. Sheffield United - Game Ticket (x2) £44.06; Pint (x2) £7; Pie (x2) £6.80; Programme (x2) £7; Total £64.86.

19. West Ham - Game Ticket (x2) £32.64; Pint (x2) £7.80; Pie (x2) £7; Programme (x2) £8; Total £55.44. 20. Burnley - Game Ticket (x2) £35.26; Pint (x2) £6.40; Pie (x2) £6; Programme (x2) £7; Total £54.66.

