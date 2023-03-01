Roberto De Zerbi's team are currently eighth in the top flight and targeting European qualification this term. They are also through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup following their 1-0 victory at Stoke City last night where a number of their talented youngsters were on display.

Brighton have been held up as an example of a modern, well-run football club and operate on a relatively small budget within the richest league in the world. They have sold some of their high-profile stars in recent windows with Ben White, Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella, Dan Burn, Neal Maupay and Leo Trossard all exiting for healthy fees. Their manager Graham Potter also left early in the season as he departed for the riches of Chelsea – but has had a rocky start to say the least during his short time at Stamford Bridge. The transition to De Zerbi has been smooth and many feel Brighton are playing better football under the Italian.