The staggering cost of Brighton's starting XI: Meet one of the least expensive but talented Premier League teams of all time - compared with West Ham, Chelsea and Aston Villa

Brighton and Hove Albion have impressed in the Premier League this season.

By Derren Howard
42 minutes ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 12:23pm

Roberto De Zerbi's team are currently eighth in the top flight and targeting European qualification this term. They are also through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup following their 1-0 victory at Stoke City last night where a number of their talented youngsters were on display.

Brighton have been held up as an example of a modern, well-run football club and operate on a relatively small budget within the richest league in the world. They have sold some of their high-profile stars in recent windows with Ben White, Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella, Dan Burn, Neal Maupay and Leo Trossard all exiting for healthy fees. Their manager Graham Potter also left early in the season as he departed for the riches of Chelsea – but has had a rocky start to say the least during his short time at Stamford Bridge. The transition to De Zerbi has been smooth and many feel Brighton are playing better football under the Italian.

They are back in Premier League action this Saturday against West Ham at the Amex Stadium and here's an Albion starting XI that is one of the least expensive but most talented Premier League teams of all-times.

1. GettyImages-1470330229.jpg

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has guided his team to eighth in the Premier League and the quarter-final of the FA Cup

Photo: Naomi Baker

2. Rob Sanchez - GK

The Spain international joined Brighton in 2013 from Levante and was developed their their academy - free.

Photo: Mike Hewitt

3. Joel Veltman - RB

The Netherlands international joined from Ajax for just £900k in 2020. Proved to be an excellent signing.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

4. Lewis Dunk - CB

Developed through the youth ranks and made his 400th appearance at Stoke. What a player he has been for Albion. Free.

Photo: Naomi Baker

Premier LeagueWest HamBrightonAston VillaChelseaGraham PotterStoke CityBen White