The staggering cost of supporting a Premier League club: How Brighton compares with Chelsea, Fulham and Tottenham

A new study reveals the top 10 most expensive Premier League clubs for football fans.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Of all the Premier League teams, Brighton are certainly one you would consider value for money. In terms of success on the field, it's without doubt the best ever time to be a Seagulls fan.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi has them playing some brilliant football and last term the Italian guided them to sixth in the Premier League and qualification for the Europa League for the first time in their history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Amex is a great stadium to watch some of the best football in world and Brighton – despite selling some of their best players in recent seasons – have some exciting talents in their team.

Brighton and Hove Albion fans on their way to the American Express Stadium

The likes of Kaoru Mitoma, Evan Ferguson, Lewis Dunk and Pascal Gross are firm favourites and give the crowd plenty to cheer. But just how much does it cost to follow the Seagulls and how does it compare with other Premier League clubs.

This study from smartbettingguide.com analysed various costs associated with attending football matches, including the price of season tickets, transport and more.

1. Arsenal - Average cost of hotels: £206.53, cheapest season ticket: 974, standard cost of taxis: £28.80, average cost of beer: £6, average cost of a McDonald's meal £8, average cost of a home shirt: £80.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Chelsea - Average cost of hotels: £327.68, cheapest season ticket: 750, standard cost of taxis: £28.80, average cost of beer: £6, average cost of a McDonald's meal £8, average cost of a home shirt: £79.95.

3. Tottenham - Average cost of hotels: £153.37, cheapest season ticket: £807, standard cost of taxis: £28.80, average cost of beer: £6, average cost of a McDonald's meal £8, average cost of a home shirt: £80.

4. Liverpool - Average cost of hotels: £261.25, cheapest season ticket: £699, standard cost of taxis: £12, average cost of beer: £4.58, average cost of a McDonald's meal £6.25, average cost of a home shirt: £74.95.

5. Fulham - Average cost of hotels: £283.83, cheapest season ticket: £551, standard cost of taxis: £18.60, average cost of beer: £5, average cost of a McDonald's meal £6.89, average cost of a home shirt: £80.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6.Man United - Average cost of hotels: £225.69, cheapest season ticket: £551, standard cost of taxis: £18.60, average cost of beer: £5, average cost of a McDonald's meal £6.89, average cost of a home shirt: £80.

7.Everton - Average cost of hotels: £195.24, cheapest season ticket: £600, standard cost of taxis: £12, average cost of beer: £4.58, average cost of a McDonald's meal £6.25, average cost of a home shirt: £65.

8. Bournemouth - Average cost of hotels: £176.77, cheapest season ticket: £595, standard cost of taxis: £16.20, average cost of beer: £4, average cost of a McDonald's meal £7, average cost of a home shirt: £65.

9. Aston Villa - Average cost of hotels: £148.87, cheapest season ticket: £610, standard cost of taxis: £15.60, average cost of beer: £4, average cost of a McDonald's meal £6, average cost of a home shirt: £70.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad