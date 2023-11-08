BREAKING

The staggering cost of supporting a Premier League club: How Brighton compares with Chelsea, Fulham and Tottenham

A new study reveals the top 10 most expensive Premier League clubs for football fans.
By Derren Howard
Published 8th Nov 2023, 10:08 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 10:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Of all the Premier League teams, Brighton are certainly one you would consider value for money. In terms of success on the field, it's without doubt the best ever time to be a Seagulls fan.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi has them playing some brilliant football and last term the Italian guided them to sixth in the Premier League and qualification for the Europa League for the first time in their history.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Amex is a great stadium to watch some of the best football in world and Brighton – despite selling some of their best players in recent seasons – have some exciting talents in their team.

Most Popular
Brighton and Hove Albion fans on their way to the American Express StadiumBrighton and Hove Albion fans on their way to the American Express Stadium
Brighton and Hove Albion fans on their way to the American Express Stadium

The likes of Kaoru Mitoma, Evan Ferguson, Lewis Dunk and Pascal Gross are firm favourites and give the crowd plenty to cheer. But just how much does it cost to follow the Seagulls and how does it compare with other Premier League clubs.

This study from smartbettingguide.com analysed various costs associated with attending football matches, including the price of season tickets, transport and more.

1. Arsenal - Average cost of hotels: £206.53, cheapest season ticket: 974, standard cost of taxis: £28.80, average cost of beer: £6, average cost of a McDonald's meal £8, average cost of a home shirt: £80.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

2. Chelsea - Average cost of hotels: £327.68, cheapest season ticket: 750, standard cost of taxis: £28.80, average cost of beer: £6, average cost of a McDonald's meal £8, average cost of a home shirt: £79.95.

3. Tottenham - Average cost of hotels: £153.37, cheapest season ticket: £807, standard cost of taxis: £28.80, average cost of beer: £6, average cost of a McDonald's meal £8, average cost of a home shirt: £80.

4. Liverpool - Average cost of hotels: £261.25, cheapest season ticket: £699, standard cost of taxis: £12, average cost of beer: £4.58, average cost of a McDonald's meal £6.25, average cost of a home shirt: £74.95.

5. Fulham - Average cost of hotels: £283.83, cheapest season ticket: £551, standard cost of taxis: £18.60, average cost of beer: £5, average cost of a McDonald's meal £6.89, average cost of a home shirt: £80.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

6.Man United - Average cost of hotels: £225.69, cheapest season ticket: £551, standard cost of taxis: £18.60, average cost of beer: £5, average cost of a McDonald's meal £6.89, average cost of a home shirt: £80.

7.Everton - Average cost of hotels: £195.24, cheapest season ticket: £600, standard cost of taxis: £12, average cost of beer: £4.58, average cost of a McDonald's meal £6.25, average cost of a home shirt: £65.

8. Bournemouth - Average cost of hotels: £176.77, cheapest season ticket: £595, standard cost of taxis: £16.20, average cost of beer: £4, average cost of a McDonald's meal £7, average cost of a home shirt: £65.

9. Aston Villa - Average cost of hotels: £148.87, cheapest season ticket: £610, standard cost of taxis: £15.60, average cost of beer: £4, average cost of a McDonald's meal £6, average cost of a home shirt: £70.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

10. Brighton - Average cost of hotels: £178.53, cheapest season ticket: £565, standard cost of taxis: £19.80, average cost of beer: £5.50, average cost of a McDonald's meal £6, average cost of a home shirt: £60.

Related topics:McDonald'sPremier LeagueChelseaTottenhamBrightonFulhamEuropa League