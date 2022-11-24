Supporting your Premier League football club can be an expensive business – but how do Brighton and Hove Albion compare to their Premier League rivals

Brighton fans have certainly seen plenty of action on and off the pitch so far this season and the Seagulls are seventh as the top flight breaks for the Qatar World Cup. They also lost their head coach Graham Potter last September who upped sticks and left for the riches of Chelsea.

Italian boss Roberto De Zerbi was swiftly appointed as the new man in charge and Albion will resume their campaign on Boxing Day at Southampton and continue their push for Europe.

But with the cost of living continuing to rise, betting.com has analysed the outlay to support each Premier League club, looking at the cost of a shirt, the cost of season tickets as well as the cost of a drink and a pie to reveal which fans are spending the most, and who is spending the least.

Here, Sussex World reveals which Premier League fans are spending the most on supporting their teams, and who is getting the best bang for their buck...

1. Tottenham Average cost of home shirt: £75. Most expensive season ticket £2,025. Cost of a beer £5. Cost of tea £2.20. Cost of a pie. £3.50 Cost of a programme £3.50. Total £2,114.20 Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

2. Arsenal Average cost of home shirt: £70. Most expensive season ticket £1,839. Cost of a beer £4.30. Cost of tea £2.30. Cost of a pie. £3.70 Cost of a programme £3.50. Total £1,922.80 Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

3. Fulham Average cost of home shirt: £70. Most expensive season ticket £1,050. Cost of a beer £4. Cost of tea £2.20. Cost of a pie. £3.90 Cost of a programme £3.50. Total £1,133.60 Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

4. West Ham Average cost of home shirt: £65. Most expensive season ticket £1,025. Cost of a beer £5. Cost of tea £2.30. Cost of a pie. £3.50 Cost of a programme £3. Total £1,103.80 Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales