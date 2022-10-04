The staggering cost per goal of season tickets revealed – where Brighton, Tottenham, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Chelsea and others rank

Brighton and Hove Albion have been far more clinical in front of goal this season in the Premier League

Albion’s football last season was pleasing on the eye under Graham Potter and that looks set to continue with their new manager Roberto De Zerbi.

The Italian took charge of his first Premier League game last Saturday at Liverpool and it turned out to be a thrilling 3-3 draw at Anfield.

The Seagulls created chances galore against Jurgen Klopp’s team and fully deserved their point thanks to Leandro Trossard sublime hat-trick.

De Zerbi’s first home match will be this Saturday against his fellow Italian Antonio Conte, who brings his third placed Tottenham team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be a huge test for Brighton who are flying high in fourth. De Zerbi will want to deliver a fine display for the home supporters who will be keen to see De Zerbi’s men in action following the exit of previous boss Graham Potter who joined Chelsea.

There were times last season where Brighton were playing some excellent football but failed to take their chances. The Seagulls seem far more clinical this term however and that is reflected by their lofty position.

For those that attend games regularly at the Amex – or any Premier League match – a season ticket is a worthwhile investment to get the most bang for their buck. But which fans stand to get the best value for money in the 2022/2023 season?

Online gambling advisors www.scams.info compared the price of an average season ticket per team with the number of home goals from each team’s last season to estimate how much money season ticket holders might spend per goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s how Brighton compared to their Premier League rivals:

1. Man City, average season ticket price: £665, goals scored at home last season: 58, cost per goal: £11.

2. Liverpool, average season ticket price: £777, goals scored at home last season: 49, cost per goal: £16.

3. West Ham, average season ticket price: £662, goals scored at home last season: 33, cost per goal: £20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Everton, average season ticket price: £545, goals scored at home last season: 27, cost per goal: £20.

3. Chelsea, average season ticket price: £748, goals scored at home last season: 37, cost per goal: £20.

6. Crystal Palace, average season ticket price: £588, goals scored at home last season: 27, cost per goal: £22.

7. Brentford, average season ticket price: £484, goals scored at home last season: 22, cost per goal: £22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

8. Leicester, average season ticket price: £779, goals scored at home last season: 34, cost per goal: £23.

8. Aston Villa, average season ticket price: £642, goals scored at home last season: 28, cost per goal: £23.

8. Man United, average season ticket price: £741, goals scored at home last season: 32, cost per goal: £23.

11. Newcastle, average season ticket price: £614, goals scored at home last season: 24, cost per goal: £26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

12. Leeds, average season ticket price: £542, goals scored at home last season: 19, cost per goal: £29.

13. Bournemouth, average season ticket price: £655, goals scored at home 19/20 season: 22, cost per goal: £30.

13. Southampton, average season ticket price: £699, goals scored at home last season: 23, cost per goal: £30.

15. Wolves, average season ticket price: £688, goals scored at home last season: 20, cost per goal: £34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

16. Brighton, average season ticket price: £703, goals scored at home last season: 19, cost per goal: £37.

17. Tottenham, average season ticket price: £1,416, goals scored at home last season: 37, cost per goal: £38.

18. Arsenal, average season ticket price: £1,383, goals scored at home last season: 34, cost per goal: £41.