Brighton and Hove Albion are seventh as the Premier League breaks for the Qatar World Cup – but how much are the Seagulls and their top flight rivals on track to earn this season?

Albion have had a solid start to the 2022-23 campaign despite considerable disruption when in September their head coach Graham Potter and his entire management team upped sticks for the riches of Chelsea.

Brighton’s chairman and owner Tony Bloom moved swiftly and appointed former Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk boss Roberto De Zerbi as new man at the helm. Despite a patchy start, the little-known De Zerbi has since enjoyed some decent results in the league, including a 3-3 draw at Liverpool and a rousing 4-1 victory against Potter’s Chelsea at the Amex Stadium. It was a result that got the De Zerbi era up and running.

Prize monies for the Premier League include broadcasting revenue and also the higher in the table a club finishes, the more money they receive.

The merit payment is based on league position. So, based on the current league standings, here’s how much could Brighton and their top flight rivals stand to earn...

1. Arsenal Mikel Arteta's men are flying in the league and surprisingly above City. On track to earn an estimated £44 million in merit payments

2. Man City A few slips this season but will surely challenge the Gunners for top spot after the World Cup break. On track to earn an estimated £41.8 million in merit payments

3. Newcastle Eddie Howe has shaped a team capable of challenging for the top four this season. On track to earn an estimated £39.6 million in merit payments

4. Tottenham Anonio Conte's team have not been convincing this season but here they are in the top four still. On track to earn an estimated £37.4 million in merit payments.