The staggering Premier League prizemoney Europe-bound Brighton are set to earn - compared with West Ham, Chelsea, Tottenham and Fulham - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion all-but sealed sixth place in the Premier League - but how much prizemoney are they set to earn this season?

By Derren Howard
Published 21st May 2023, 16:06 BST
Updated 21st May 2023, 18:42 BST

The Albion beat Southampton 3-1 at the Amex Stadium this afternoon, thanks to two goals from teenage striker Evan Ferguson and afinal one from Evan Ferguson. Brighton are sixth in the Premier League with two games left to play against champions Manchester City on Wednesday and their final match of the season is at Aston Villa on Sunday, May 28.

It's a record breaking finish for the Seagulls and just about guarantees Europa League football for next term for the first time in their history.

Every team in the Premier League receives a TV rights base payment, which is reportedly around £84m. Teams then get additional payments based on how often they are selected to appear on TV. On top of this, a merit payment is awarded based on where each team finishes and each place is reportedly worth around £2.2m.

Based on last season's reported figures, here's the staggering Premier League prizemoney sixth-placed Brighton are set to earn - compared to all their top flight rivals

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson celebrates against Southampton with Alexis Mac Allister

1.

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson celebrates against Southampton with Alexis Mac Allister Photo: Richard Heathcote

Estimated prizemoney: £161.3m

2. Manchester City

Estimated prizemoney: £161.3m Photo: Catherine Ivill

Estimated prizemoney: £159.8m

3. Arsenal

Estimated prizemoney: £159.8m Photo: David Price

Estimated prizemoney: £152.1m

4. Newcastle

Estimated prizemoney: £152.1m Photo: Alex Livesey

