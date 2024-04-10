The staggering sum Brighton can receive from Liverpool for Alexis Mac Allister add-ons – finance expert reveals
and live on Freeview channel 276
Many Brighton fans were under-whelmed by the transfer fee the Seagulls received when Alexis Mac Allister moved to Liverpool last summer.
Brighton banked an initial payment of £35m for their World Cup winner, which looked at the time an absolute steal for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool – especially as Moises Caicedo left for Chelsea that same window for £115m.
Mac Allister has proved a huge hit at Anfield and the Argentina international has been one of their most important players during the second half of the season. Brighton have missed his midfield guile this term but the club could still be in a line to receive around £20m in add-ons, should Liverpool win the Premier League and the Europa League. It could take the final transfer fee for Mac Allister to a more respectable £55m.
Football finance expert Kieran Maguire, speaking to Football Insider, said: “If you take a look at the small print of Brighton’s [2022-23] accounts, it says that they could earn up to £40million from add-ons. I believe the add-ons attached to the Alexis McAllister deal to Liverpool are in the region of £20million.
“Therefore, if it comes to the last day of the season, expect to see lots of Brighton fans singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ and wanting Liverpool to win the Premier League.
“And now that Brighton aren’t in the Europa League – they will want Liverpool to win that as well because that will mean further money coming to the club.“
Brighton also hope to receive further add-ons from the sales of Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella to Tottenham and Chelsea respectively.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.