Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Many Brighton fans were under-whelmed by the transfer fee the Seagulls received when Alexis Mac Allister moved to Liverpool last summer.

Brighton banked an initial payment of £35m for their World Cup winner, which looked at the time an absolute steal for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool – especially as Moises Caicedo left for Chelsea that same window for £115m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mac Allister has proved a huge hit at Anfield and the Argentina international has been one of their most important players during the second half of the season. Brighton have missed his midfield guile this term but the club could still be in a line to receive around £20m in add-ons, should Liverpool win the Premier League and the Europa League. It could take the final transfer fee for Mac Allister to a more respectable £55m.

Alexis Mac Allister has impressed at Liverpool following his summer switch from Brighton

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire, speaking to Football Insider, said: “If you take a look at the small print of Brighton’s [2022-23] accounts, it says that they could earn up to £40million from add-ons. I believe the add-ons attached to the Alexis McAllister deal to Liverpool are in the region of £20million.

“Therefore, if it comes to the last day of the season, expect to see lots of Brighton fans singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ and wanting Liverpool to win the Premier League.

“And now that Brighton aren’t in the Europa League – they will want Liverpool to win that as well because that will mean further money coming to the club.“