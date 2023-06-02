Edit Account-Sign Out
The staggering transfer spend per Premier League win: How Brighton compared with Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion are known for their shrewd approach in the transfer market – but how much did they spend per Premier League win compared to their rivals?
By Derren Howard
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:48 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 11:39 BST

Brighton and Hove Albion now have time to reflect on their best ever season in the Premier League. Roberto De Zerbi’s team sealed a sixth placed finish and qualified for Europa League football for the first time in their history. Some clever dealings in the transfer market help Brighton to their success as bargain signings such as Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, Kaoru Mitoma and Joel Veltman and Julio Enciso all played key roles. Alongside these were home grown talents Lewis Dunk and Solly March, while free transfers such as Jason Steele and loan star Levi Colwill also saw the Seagulls out-perform some of their big spending rivals in the top flight as they finished above Chelsea, Tottenham, West Ham and Aston Villa. In fact Brighton spent a staggering 18 times less than Chelsea for each Premier League, according to a new study by wageringadvisors.co.uk based on figures from transfermarkt.co.uk.

Here’s the transfer money spent per Premier League win and wow Brighton compare with their top flight rivals...

Roberto De Zerbi, manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, acknowledges the fans after the final whistle of the Premier League match at Aston Villa

1.

Roberto De Zerbi, manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, acknowledges the fans after the final whistle of the Premier League match at Aston Villa Photo: Matthew Lewis

Money spent: £532,482,435. Money per win: £48, 407,494

2. Chelsea - 11 wins

Money spent: £532,482,435. Money per win: £48, 407,494 Photo: Clive Rose

Money spent: 125,089,792. Money per win: £20,848,284

3. Southampton - 6 wins

Money spent: 125,089,792. Money per win: £20,848,284 Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

Money spent: £170,022,724. Money per win: £18,111,292

4. Nottingham Forest - 9 wins

Money spent: £170,022,724. Money per win: £18,111,292 Photo: Clive Mason

