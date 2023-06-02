Brighton and Hove Albion now have time to reflect on their best ever season in the Premier League. Roberto De Zerbi’s team sealed a sixth placed finish and qualified for Europa League football for the first time in their history. Some clever dealings in the transfer market help Brighton to their success as bargain signings such as Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, Kaoru Mitoma and Joel Veltman and Julio Enciso all played key roles. Alongside these were home grown talents Lewis Dunk and Solly March, while free transfers such as Jason Steele and loan star Levi Colwill also saw the Seagulls out-perform some of their big spending rivals in the top flight as they finished above Chelsea, Tottenham, West Ham and Aston Villa. In fact Brighton spent a staggering 18 times less than Chelsea for each Premier League, according to a new study by wageringadvisors.co.uk based on figures from transfermarkt.co.uk.