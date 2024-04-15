The stats experts reveal Brighton's most impressive player this season

Jan Paul van Hecke has been one of Roberto De Zerbi's key players this season

Jan Paul van Hecke continues to impress for Brighton this season.

The young Netherlands defender has been instrumental for Roberto De Zerbi’s team and forged a reliable central defensive partnership with skipper Lewis Dunk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Van Hecke’s place in the team was far from certain at the start of the campaign with the likes of Joel Veltman, Adam Webster and £15m summer arrival Igor Julio all pushing for that spot alongside Dunk.

The 23-year-old has however enjoyed a fine breakthrough season in the Premier League and has made 38 appearances so far in all competitions, including the Premier League, the Europa League, FA Cup and the League Cup.

His performances have been a major positive for Brighton, in a campaign that has seen numerous injuries and patchy form to many of De Zerbi’s regulars. The defender, who joined Brighton for around £3m in 2020 from Dutch outfit NAC Breda is now an unlikely candidate for the club’s player of the season.

Van Hecke has adapted well to De Zerbi’s style and rivals his more senior teammates Dunk and Pascal Gross for the most passes out from the back. Van Hecke has 81 compared to Dunk with 84 and Gross with 83.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad