The stunning alternative Premier League table if only home games counted - including Brighton, Crystal Palace, Southampton and West Ham

Albion enjoyed a decent start to the season but a run of six consecutive defeats has left them 13th in the league standings.

Graham Potter's team have also conceded 13 and scored just once during that painful run and the upcoming international break will give them time to rest and rethink their campaign.

Albion's home form has also been cause for concern and there have been precious few victories to celebrate at the Amex Stadium.

Fortunately for Brighton they had a decent start to the season and are clear of the relegation danger.

But Potter will be seriously worried about their recent run of results as the performances have not been close to what they were achieving in the past.

Scroll down and click through to see how Brighton's home form stacks up against all of their Premier League rivals.

1. Liverpool Games played 14, won 11, drawn 3, lost 0, points 36

2. Man City Games played 14, won 11, drawn 1, lost 2, points 34

3. Arsenal Games played 15, won 10, drawn 2, lost 3, points 32

4. West Ham Games played15, won 8, drawn 3, lost 4, points 27