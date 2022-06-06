The stunning Premier League attendances this season and where Brighton rank alongside Crystal Palace, Brentford, West Ham, Tottenham and Chelsea

Graham Potter led Brighton and Hove Albion to their highest ever Premier League finish and helped create some memorable moments for Albion fans along the way.

There were some outstanding moments for the away fans with late goals adding to the drama at Crystal Palace, West Ham, Southampton and Chelsea.

The results at Amex Stadium were mixed and at times Albion struggled to score and gain maximum points on home soil.

Albion’s form on the road and at home was one of the more baffling stats of the campaign. If the league table had been based on away form alone, Potter’s team would have finished a lofty fifth position.

But based on points gained at the Amex, the Seagulls were a lowly 16th in the home table. Quite the contrast.

But they finished the campaign strongly and a 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United in their penultimate home match, followed by a comeback 3-1 triumph in the final match against West Ham gave fans in a sold out Amex plenty to cheer.

But how does Brighton’s average attendance this season compare with the rest of the division?

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the average attendances for each Premier League club this season to see how full each ground was in 2021/22:

Do these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Turf Moor (87.8%) Turf Moor wasn't a happy hunting ground for Burnley this season with the Clarets having their relegation sealed on their home turf with defeat against Newcastle United.

Stamford Bridge (89.2%) Off-field ownership troubles mean that Chelsea haven't been able to have Stamford Bridge at capacity for some time this season, thus why their average attendance is so low.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (90.6%) A slow start to the season had Spurs fans fearing the worst, but a late revival under Antonio Conte means Champions League football will be returning to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season.

St Mary's (92.3%) The crowd at St Mary's saw Southampton survive relegation comfortably once again, however, a poor end to the season may have fans worried ahead of next campaign.