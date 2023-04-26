The two Brighton stars who will not play again this season as De Zerbi offers bleak injury assessment

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi will have to carefully manage his squad between now and the end of the season as injuries start to bite.

Albion, who are eighth in the Premier League and gunning for European qualification, travel to second from bottom Nottingham Forest tonight. It’s a quick turnaround for a Brighton team who suffered a painful FA Cup semi-final penalty shootout loss to Manchester United at Wembley Stadium last Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi is also keeping a close eye on the fitness of his star players as Adam Lallana (thigh), Danny Welbeck (knee), Jakub Moder (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (foot), Joel Veltman (hamstring), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Tariq Lamptey (knee) and Jason Steele (knock).

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has injury issues ahead of Nottingham Forest

Lamptey’s injury remains a concern for Brighton as De Zerbi is short on options at right back with Veltman still struggling with his hamstring. Indeed De Zerbi admitted yesterday that Lamptey and Moder are unlikely to feature until next season. Moder has been pictured back in training following his serious ACL injury but is not set to feature in the remaining nine Premier League fixtures. Lamptey has not played since their 4-0 win against West Ham on March 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi said: "Tariq I don't know the situation, but it's difficult to have him before next season. We are paying with injuries - Lallana, Sarmiento, Tariq - but I don't like speaking about the players who are injured. I prefer to think and only be focused on the players who are able to play."Joel had a small problem. He couldn't play in the first X1 on Sunday. Tomorrow, I don't know. But it's the same as with Ferguson. I don't want to take any risks. We can't lose any player in this part of the season.