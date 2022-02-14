The two key players Ralf Rangnick and Man United will be without for Brighton clash

United are looking to get back on the winning trail after drawing their last three consecutive games 1-1.
But the Reds will welcome an Albion team that are currently enjoying a stellar run of form.
The Seagulls made it seven Premier League games unbeaten on Saturday thanks to a 2-0 win at struggling Watford.
Ahead of Tuesday evening's game, Rangnick confirmed that Brazilian midfielder Fred will return for Tuesday's clash with Brighton.
The 28-year-old missed United's last two Premier League clashes against Burnley and Southampton after testing positive for coronavirus last week.
But forward Edinson Cavani and midfielder Nemanja Matić have been ruled with groin and shin injuries respectively.
Rangnick said: "Yes, Fred will be available again and will also be part of the group for tomorrow. Edinson is still out, the same with Nema.
"Alex [Telles] is back again in the squad - he was already part of the group for the Southampton game - and he will also be available."