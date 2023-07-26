The two players Chelsea must sacrifice to land Brighton ace Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion is wanted by Chelsea this summer

As Albion transfer sagas go, they’ve probably never been as complex as this in the club’s 122 year history.

Mark Lawrenson’s departure to Liverpool in 1981, included a tussle with Manchester United, a potential ‘transfer triangle’ that ultimately cost popular Brighton boss Alan Mullery his job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bobby Zamora’s big money move to North London in the summer 2003 was effectively ‘a done deal’ the previous summer on the back of a ‘Gentleman’s Agreement’ with then chairman Dick Knight.

Legendary striker, Glenn Murray’s 2013 move to bitter rivals Crystal Palace was either down to Gus Poyet’s ignorance or arrogance, take your pick!

Even the most recent respective moves of Yves Bissouma and Alexis Mac Allister almost had the air of inevitability about them, but it appears the biggest as yet unanswered question of this summer is, where will Moises Caceido be playing his football when the transfer window shuts on 1 September?

The initial back story is perhaps extremely significant. Back in January Caicedo posted a story on social media – and with the greatest respect to the young Ecuadorian – it was clearly written by his agent, where he effectively told the world he wanted to leave the Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst the post was later deleted, he was withdrawn from the FA Cup tie against Liverpool and was subject to a £70 million bid from Arsenal. Albion were quick to dismiss the offer and after protracted talks between club, player and his representative, a new contract was signed, with many believing that an eventual summer departure from the Amex was part of the talks.

But that’s the crux. Only a handful of people were party to what went on in that meeting.

We can all speculate as to what was said or what wasn’t said. I don’t know Tony Bloom that well, but I know him better than I know Caicedo. I firmly believe that a time-honoured gentlemen’s agreement was reached, but I think the key point of this ‘deal’ was the selling price.

Brighton have the figure of £100 million set in stone. I believe that both parties were aware of this, around six months ago. And that I believe, is where we are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton are prepared to let the player leave Sussex but only for the designated amount, if no club, be it Chelsea or anyone else reaches that figure, then come September Caceido will still be part of the Albion set up.

Will the Albion bend? At this point in time, I don’t believe so, Bloom hasn’t got where he’s got in life by backing down. The Albion’s stance sends out a clear message on behalf of every club outside the perceived Big Seven, that we won’t be cajoled or bullied by anyone.

But could there be a compromise on the horizon? Moises Caicedo in exchange for highly rated Chelsea players Levi Colwill, Conor Gallagher and £30million?