Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben Jackson has signed a contract extension and will immediately head out on loan to Scottish Championship side Livingston for the 2024-25 season.

The 20-year-old’s new deal runs until June 2025, with a club option for a further year.

Men’s under-21 head coach Shannon Ruth said: “We were pleased with Ben’s progress last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He is a player who has some strong attributes and is the type of centre back we like to have here in the academy.

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 5: Ben Jackson of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Bristol Street Motors Trophy match between Milton Keynes Dons and Brighton & Hove Albion U21 at Stadium mk on December 5, 2023 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

“Now he has an excellent opportunity to take that step into a men’s first team environment.

“[Pathway development manager] Gordon Greer’s department will keep a close eye on his development over the course of the season.”