‘The type of centre back we like to have here’ – Brighton young gun signs contract extension and joins Scottish side on loan
The 20-year-old’s new deal runs until June 2025, with a club option for a further year.
Men’s under-21 head coach Shannon Ruth said: “We were pleased with Ben’s progress last season.
“He is a player who has some strong attributes and is the type of centre back we like to have here in the academy.
“Now he has an excellent opportunity to take that step into a men’s first team environment.
“[Pathway development manager] Gordon Greer’s department will keep a close eye on his development over the course of the season.”
Jackson joined the Seagulls from Watford in 2020, becoming a part of the club’s under-18s, before making the step up to the under-21s during the 2022-23 season.
