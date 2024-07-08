‘The type of centre back we like to have here’ – Brighton young gun signs contract extension and joins Scottish side on loan

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben Jackson has signed a contract extension and will immediately head out on loan to Scottish Championship side Livingston for the 2024-25 season.

The 20-year-old’s new deal runs until June 2025, with a club option for a further year.

Men’s under-21 head coach Shannon Ruth said: “We were pleased with Ben’s progress last season.

“He is a player who has some strong attributes and is the type of centre back we like to have here in the academy.

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 5: Ben Jackson of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Bristol Street Motors Trophy match between Milton Keynes Dons and Brighton & Hove Albion U21 at Stadium mk on December 5, 2023 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 5: Ben Jackson of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Bristol Street Motors Trophy match between Milton Keynes Dons and Brighton & Hove Albion U21 at Stadium mk on December 5, 2023 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
“Now he has an excellent opportunity to take that step into a men’s first team environment.

“[Pathway development manager] Gordon Greer’s department will keep a close eye on his development over the course of the season.”

Jackson joined the Seagulls from Watford in 2020, becoming a part of the club’s under-18s, before making the step up to the under-21s during the 2022-23 season.

