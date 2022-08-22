'There isn't a decision' – Graham Potter's Neal Maupay verdict causes Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Everton rethink

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maupay looked certain to leave Brighton last week with Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Everton and Serie A outfit Salernitana all poised to seal a £15m deal.

The unsettled French striker was omitted from Albion’s matchday squad for the 0-0 draw against Newcastle United at the Amex but featured on the bench for Graham Potter’s team at the London Stadium yesterday.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maupay was an unused substitute as goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Leo Trossard sealed a 2-0 victory to move the Seagulls up to fifth in the fledgling table.

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Neal Maupay has attracted interest from Premier League rivals Everton, Nottingham Forest and Fulham

Maupay, 26, has been Albion’s leading scorer for the past few seasons but Danny Welbeck – who last week agreed a two-and-a-half year contract extension – has established himself as Potter’s main man in attack.

Prolific German striker Deniz Undav adds further competition for Maupay following his summer arrival from Union SG.

Potter admitted Maupay may have been distracted ahead of Newcastle but has since been welcomed back to the squad.

"It sounded a little more imminent last week but, as we know, with the transfer window, nothing is predictable,” said the Albion head coach.

"It's less imminent now. And hence why he is in the squad. I think sometimes you need to realise they're human beings with families, with careers and lives.

"If there's a decision to make they need some time to think about that. But there isn't a decision now so we're happy to have him with the squad."