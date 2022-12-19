'There's always interest' - Brighton CEO makes honest Alexis Mac Allister transfer admission amid Tottenham interest

Brighton & Hove Albion CEO Paul Barber is expecting Seagulls favourite Alexis Mac Allister to garner even more interest from the world’s top clubs after his star turn at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Argentina.

The 23-year-old held the FIFA World Cup aloft on Sunday after Argentina beat France on penalties to win the tournament for the first time since 1986.

The midfielder featured six times in Qatar for La Albiceleste. He provided an assist for Ángel Di María in the final, and bagged his first international goal in Argentina’s crucial 2-0 win over Poland in the final round of games in Group C.

Mac Allister has also enjoyed an excellent start to the Premier League campaign. He has, so far, netted five goals in 14 league games for Albion in 2021-22.

Brighton & Hove Albion CEO Paul Barber is expecting midfielder Alexis Mac Allister to garner ‘even more’ interest from the world’s top club after his star turn at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Argentina. Picture by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Mac Allister’s performances for club and country have caught the eye of Brighton’s Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Sun.

The newspaper claims that Spurs’ director of football Fabio Paratici has been given the green light to pursue the Argentinian, after manager Antonio Conte registered his interest.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Barber said: “We felt Alexis has been performing really well all season. He’s been growing into the Premier League. We were confident in his ability and his character. He’s a really calm presence, a nice lad off the pitch and a very, very good footballer.

“I think when player so well, when their profile increases, there’s always interest. There was interest before the World Cup, and I’m sure there will be even more afterwards. We were working on a new contact in the build up to the World Cup. We met Alexis’ father several times.

“All you can do in situations where you’ve got a great asset is to try and protect yourself as best as possible. We hope Alexis will continue to play with us for some time to come.”

Mac Allister was one of Argentina’s unsung heroes in Sunday’s final. BBC Sport readers voted the Albion star the player of the match – with an average rating of 8.01 – after his inch-perfect pass allowed Di Maria to fire home on 36 minutes to give La Albiceleste a 2-0 lead.

The Argentinian also wrote his name into Brighton & Hove Albion folklore on Sunday. The midfielder became the first Seagulls player in the club’s 121-year history to win the FIFA World Cup.

Barber said: “Its been an amazing tournament. Its an incredible achievement for him. I had a message from Alexis overnight, and he said how delighted he was.

“To have a World Cup winner in our ranks is a fantastic achievement. Obviously, we are delighted.”

Albion return to Premier League matters on Boxing Day when they visit Southampton.

With the game at St Mary’s coming exactly a week after the FIFA World Cup final, it is unclear whether Mac Allister will feature for the Seagulls against the Saints.

Barber added: “That’s one for [head coach] Roberto De Zerbi and his staff!

