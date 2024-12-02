'They did it' – Pep Guardiola takes another swipe at Brighton fans after Liverpool loss

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 09:01 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 09:02 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola responds to “sacked in the morning” chants from the Amex Stadium and Anfield

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola still had Brighton on his mind after their 2-0 Premier League loss at Liverpool yesterday.

The City manager was subjected to chants he would be “sacked in the morning” as the Reds closed in on a victory that condemned the champions to a fourth successive Premier League loss.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brighton fans chanted the same after their 2-1 victory against City at the Amex Stadium on November 9. The manager also had a fiery confrontation with Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke after the final whistle.

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola reacts to Liverpool fans at Anfield last nightManchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola reacts to Liverpool fans at Anfield last night
Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola reacts to Liverpool fans at Anfield last night

It is now the worst run of Guardiola’s glittering career but he responded to the jibes by holding up six fingers to represent the number of league titles he has won with City.

Guardiola, who has now lost six out of seven in all competitions, said: “I’m so proud of my six Premier Leagues against that team (Liverpool) and the previous teams.

“I didn’t expect Anfield to start to chant at 0-2 that I would be sacked.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Maybe I deserve to be sacked, honestly, with our results, or maybe I’m still in the job because I won six Premier Leagues and a lot of titles!

“But I didn’t expect them to sing at 0-2. Maybe they should sing at 0-1 when the game was tighter or maybe last season or the previous season.

“Maybe in Brighton they did it, so I understand, but at Anfield I didn’t expect it. But it’s fine. It’s part of the game. When you win, you laugh, when you lose, they laugh. I have to accept it.”

Related topics:Pep GuardiolaBrightonManchester CityLiverpoolAmex StadiumPremier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice