'They did it' – Pep Guardiola takes another swipe at Brighton fans after Liverpool loss

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola responds to “sacked in the morning” chants from the Amex Stadium and Anfield

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola still had Brighton on his mind after their 2-0 Premier League loss at Liverpool yesterday.

The City manager was subjected to chants he would be “sacked in the morning” as the Reds closed in on a victory that condemned the champions to a fourth successive Premier League loss.

Brighton fans chanted the same after their 2-1 victory against City at the Amex Stadium on November 9. The manager also had a fiery confrontation with Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke after the final whistle.

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola reacts to Liverpool fans at Anfield last night

It is now the worst run of Guardiola’s glittering career but he responded to the jibes by holding up six fingers to represent the number of league titles he has won with City.

Guardiola, who has now lost six out of seven in all competitions, said: “I’m so proud of my six Premier Leagues against that team (Liverpool) and the previous teams.

“I didn’t expect Anfield to start to chant at 0-2 that I would be sacked.

“Maybe I deserve to be sacked, honestly, with our results, or maybe I’m still in the job because I won six Premier Leagues and a lot of titles!

“But I didn’t expect them to sing at 0-2. Maybe they should sing at 0-1 when the game was tighter or maybe last season or the previous season.

“Maybe in Brighton they did it, so I understand, but at Anfield I didn’t expect it. But it’s fine. It’s part of the game. When you win, you laugh, when you lose, they laugh. I have to accept it.”