'They kept calling' – Former Rangers star reveals why he joined Brighton

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 7th Feb 2025, 14:33 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 14:39 BST
Brighton add to their scouting network with ex-Dutch international

Ex-Rangers and Dutch international defender Bert Konterman has joined Brighton's scouting department.

Konterman, 54, signed for Rangers from Feyenoord in 2000 and made 79 appearances for the Glasgow club, before returning to The Netherlands with Vitesse in 2003.

The 12-cap Dutch international then managed The Netherlands youth teams at under-17s through to under-20s level and also had a caretaker stink in charge at PEC Zwolle.

Bert Konterman will make up part of Brighton's scouting networkplaceholder image
Bert Konterman will make up part of Brighton's scouting network

Konterman went on to start his carpentry business but admits the passion for football remained and he will now officially team up with the Seagulls as European scout.

Konterman said: "Carpentry is really beautiful. But I kept that urge for football. A scout from Brighton got in contact with me about players from the top four in the Netherlands.

"They kept calling and eventually offered me a contract. I was going to do it for free!”

Brighton are well known for their data driven approach to the transfer market, which has enabled them to unearth gems such as Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and Kaoru Mitoma.

"You can tell that Brighton is not just any club,” Konterman added. “I have to look at players Brighton have noticed based on data and performances.

"I have to look at those guys. And try to gather as much background information as possible. It's good. I'm sitting on a football stand somewhere all week. What more could you want?"

Brighton have a strong Dutch connection in their squad with Dutch internationals Bart Verbruggen, John Paul van Hecke, Mats Wieffer and Joel Veltman all key members of Fabian Hurzeler’s first team.

Brighton also have Dutch goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen on loan at Sturm Graz, while Ghana winger Ibrahim Osman is currently on loan in the Eredivisie with Feyenoord. Last season, Yankuba Minteh, who joined Brighton for £30m from Newcastle last summer, was on loan at Feyenoord with their previous boss Arne Slot.

