Sky Sports pundit believes Brighton would not be afraid to sell Leandro Trossard this January transfer window if the right bid arrives

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has been hugely impressed with Brighton attacker Leandro Trossard

Trossard, 27, has been excellent for Brighton this season and has seven goals already in the Premier League.

His clever approach play and cool finishing has caught the eye of a number of top flight clubs with Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle all said to be keen.

Trossard is currently with the Belgium squad at the World Cup in Qatar and further impressive displays on the biggest stage could see Brighton receiving bids in the next window.

Trossard’s contract expires this summer but Brighton do have an option of a further year for a player they signed for around £15m from Genk in 2019.

Brighton are under no pressure to sell their star man but they have shown in the past that if it’s the right time and the right price they are prepared to let players move on to the top clubs.

Albion have also been impressed by the emergence of their Japan international Kaoru Mitoma this season. He plays a similar role to Trossard and could fill the void and soften the blow if the Belgian did leave in January.

Redknapp is a huge admirer of Trossard and believes Albion couldbe willing to part with their prize asset. “They aren’t afraid to sell players because they can find the next one to come in, a bit like Trossard,” said Redknapp.

“They know clubs are going to be coming in for him in January or at the end of the season, but they can live with it.

“He is one of my favourite players and he has been for a few years. He just sees the game so well. He has every trick in the book. He can pass. He presses really well. He has got lovely skill. You press him and he will walk past you.”

Albion head coach is preparing for his first transfer window with Brighton having replaced previous boss Graham Potter after he left for the riches of Chelsea.

De Zerbi will want to keep hold of his best players such as Trossard and Moises Caicedo but he also wants to add to his squad as they continue their push for Europe.