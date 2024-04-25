Watch more of our videos on Shots!

City moved a step closer to another Premier League title, thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez.

Brighton were without a host of key players with Evan Ferguson and Pervis Estupinan the latest confirmed to be out for the remainder of the season.

"I give a lot of credit because I know the opposition we face,” Guardiola told BBC Match of the Day.

Pep Guardiola gave Brighton a ‘lot of credit’ after his Manchester City team cruised to a 4-0 victory at the Amex Stadium. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"Brighton have been struggling with a lot of absences this season. And even so they still play with courage and never give up, they will continue to do it.

"But it is a good result for us, really good. We scored four goals, that's the key. We spoke as a team that if we did not have the ball we would suffer. The players, they did it very well.

"I said before, what we have done in the past, it does not mean we will do it in the future. There are five games left, we know the margins are so tight. We have to win every one. Each game we are closer."

Speaking to Sky Sports, Guardiola said the victory ‘doesn't mean’ City will win the title.