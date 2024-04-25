'They still play with courage' - Pep Guardiola sympathises with depleted Brighton after Manchester City inflict heavy defeat
and live on Freeview channel 276
City moved a step closer to another Premier League title, thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez.
Brighton were without a host of key players with Evan Ferguson and Pervis Estupinan the latest confirmed to be out for the remainder of the season.
"I give a lot of credit because I know the opposition we face,” Guardiola told BBC Match of the Day.
"Brighton have been struggling with a lot of absences this season. And even so they still play with courage and never give up, they will continue to do it.
"But it is a good result for us, really good. We scored four goals, that's the key. We spoke as a team that if we did not have the ball we would suffer. The players, they did it very well.
"I said before, what we have done in the past, it does not mean we will do it in the future. There are five games left, we know the margins are so tight. We have to win every one. Each game we are closer."
Speaking to Sky Sports, Guardiola said the victory ‘doesn't mean’ City will win the title.
He added: “We have to do the things to make it happen. We know Brighton never give up and in the first half we found the right rhythm and we scored in the right moments. In the right moments, we punished them. Brighton away is always very tough."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.