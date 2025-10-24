Former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck has been in good form for Brighton this season | Getty Images

Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League at Old Trafford - 5.30pm

'Brighton face another stern test against Manchester United at Old Trafford this Saturday.

The Seagulls are 10th in the Premier League after their impressive 2-1 win against Newcastle, while Ruben Amorim's team are one place higher in ninth following last Sunday's 2-1 triumph at Liverpool.

Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton team are tricky customers and have already recorded wins this season against Chelsea, Manchester and Newcastle.

Brighton have found Old Trafford a happy hunting ground in recent years having not lost there since February 2022.

The Seagulls have won more games against Manchester United both home and away than any other team in the Premier League since the 2021-22 season - six out of eight meetings.

They also have United striker Danny Welbeck in fine form after his clinical brace against Newcastle.

Brighton are fearless under Fabian Hurzeler

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has been with "fearless" Brighton and believes they are capable of sealing another three points at Old Trafford.

"United were lucky with their first goal against Liverpool last week," wrote Sutton for his BBC predictions column.

"Because the game should have been stopped, and we've all seen the issues with the Liverpool backline this season too.

"So, while I understand why any win for United against their rivals at Anfield is a massive result, it doesn't mean they have cracked it and turned a corner."

Sutton added: "Brighton striker Danny Welbeck impressed me when he came on the Monday Night Club this week and I am backing his boys here.

"The Seagulls are always bold under Fabian Hurzeler and they will be fearless at Old Trafford too. I am backing Welbeck to get one of their goals, and haunt his former club.” Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Meanwhile former Manchester United players Gary Neville and Paul Scholes feel Amorim's team can build on their win against Liverpool and deliver an impressive display against Brighton.

“United. This is it. I know, 3-1 United," said Neville to Scholes.