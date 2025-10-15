'Thigh contusion' - Another injury blow for Brighton ahead of Newcastle United

Premier League: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium this Saturday at 3pm

Brighton will assess the injury to midfielder Diego Gomez ahead of Saturday's clash against Newcastle United.

The Seagulls, who are 12th in the table, resume Premier League action against the 11th placed Magpies after the latest international break.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler has a number of injury issues and the latest news on Gomez adds to the concern.

Gomez has been a key player for the Seagulls of late but the midfielder looked in discomfort as he was replaced in the 53rd minutes of Paraguay's 2-0 friendly loss to South Korea on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old also played for his country last Friday and scored in the 2-2 draw with Japan.

South American journalist Angel Elián posted that the Brighton man has a ‘right thigh contusion’. The fact the injury occurred in a friendly will no doubt be a source of added frustration for Hurzeler.

Albion will also be checking the fitness of Brajan Gruda as the playmaker was sent home early from the Germany under-21 camp due to a knee injury sustained in Brighton's 1-1 draw at Wolves just prior to the international break.

The German FA said: “Brajan Gruda has been forced to leave the U21 training camp in Leipzig early due to injury.

“The Brighton and Hove Albion attacking player is unavailable for selection for the upcoming international matches due to persistent knee problems resulting from the last Premier League match against Wolverhampton.”

Kaoru Mitoma (ankle) and Joel Veltman (calf) will also be checked. Both missed the disappointing draw at Molineux Stadium. The Newcastle match is also expected to arrive too soon for Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), while Adam Webster (knee) and Solly (knee) are the long term absentees.