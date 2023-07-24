Former Brighton head coach Gus Poyet believes the exit of Alexis Mac Allister and possibly Moises Caicedo coukd be a problem for Roberto De Zerbi

The clubs remain locked in long-standing talks over Caicedo and are still a long way off in their valuations of the Ecuador international.

So far, Chelsea are believed to have offered around £80m but Brighton are holding out for £100m for the 21-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi insists he is planning to have his star man in his starting XI at the start of the season on August 12 – but much depends on Chelsea's willingness to increase the offer between now and the end of the transfer window on September 1.

Albion have already lost World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister as he joined Liverpool for an initial fee of £35m earlier this month. Mac Allister and Caicedo were a formidable partnership in the Albion midfield as they finished sixth in the Premier League and qualified for the Europa League. Poyet believes replacing the South American duo will be a huge challenge.

“If Brighton want to sustain their top six spot in the Premier League next season they will need to make sure they don’t lose too many players – and they’re already losing many!” Poyet said to www.888sport.com. “Alexis Mac Allister has already gone to Liverpool, and he will be difficult to replace.

"If Moises Caicedo leaves as well then… wow, it’s going to have a big impact for Brighton in that part of the pitch where they normally control the game – where they understand the game and have the mobility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For Roberto De Zerbi this is going to be a problem if he loses two players from that three-man midfield area, which is a lot. I know they will try to rectify that with their recruitment system and they will probably find someone similar to come in, but any new signings may need time to adapt, to learn Brighton’s style of play, to adapt to De Zerbi’s way of working.