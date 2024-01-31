'This is great' - Brighton defender agrees switch to relegation battlers

Brighton defender Imari Samuels is joining League One Fleetwood Town for the rest of the season

Defender Imari Samuels is joining League One Fleetwood Town on loan for the rest of the season.

Under-21s head coach Shannon Ruth said, “This is a great first senior loan for Imari. He has produced some consistent performances for the under-21s this season and gained valuable experience training with the first-team squad as well.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how he progresses in a senior environment at Fleetwood and we wish him all the best for the remainder of the season.”

Samuels, who celebrates his 21st birthday next Tuesday, joined Albion from Reading in 2022 and played 19 Premier League 2 games last season.

He was named in the first-team squad for the first time last May for the Premier League game against Newcastle.