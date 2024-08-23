'This is huge' - Key Brighton duo sign new contracts ahead of Man United clash

Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed new contracts with two of their key coaches

Brighton’s Andrew Crofts has stepped up to the new role as men’s assistant first-team head coach, alongside Jonas Scheuermann in Fabian Hurzeler’s coaching team.

Meanwhile, the former Albion midfielder has also taken the role as assistant manager with the Welsh national team, as part of Craig Bellamy’s new-look backroom; it is a role he will combine with his duties with Albion.

In addition, Andrew has agreed a new long-term contract with club; and so too has first-team goalkeeping coach Jack Stern.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler said, “This is great news for the club, Crofty and Jack. I knew when I came to the club that they were both important members of our coaching structure and I have now seen first-hand their contribution to the club.

“Also, I am really thrilled for Crofty that he has this new opportunity with the national team. I have no doubt this will benefit both the club and him, as he broadens his coaching experience. I’m sure he will be a great success in this role.”

Technical director David Weir said, “This is a huge honour for Crofty to step up to the role of assistant both here at Brighton and for Wales, and I know he and his family are incredibly proud.

“He has worked incredibly hard over the past five years, and he has been vital for continuity at the club, having served under Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi and now Fabian.

“His professionalism and diligence is first class, and he commands a respect both here and in the game, and he deserves his promotion, national recognition and new contract. The opportunity with Wales is excellent for his personal progression and development as a coach, and an honour firstly for him, but also for us as a club.”

Andrew joined the club for a third time in July 2019 in a new role as player-coach of our under-21s and was promoted to interim first-team head coach after Graham Potter left for Chelsea in September 2022, before becoming first-team coach under Roberto De Zerbi.

A former Albion skipper he enjoyed a playing career across all four top tiers in England, starting with his local club Gillingham. He also represented Norwich City in the Premier League and made 125 appearances for Albion across two spells, scoring 13 goals. He won 29 caps at senior level for Wales.

Goalkeeping coach Stern – Sussex born and a former Withdean season-ticket holder – began his coaching career at West Bromwich Albion in their academy.

A Uefa A license coach, Stern worked in Montreal and Cincinnati before heading back to the UK in 2021 to take up his current role with the club.

David added, “Likewise Jack has been integral to the transition between managers in recent times, and has become an important and valued member of the coaching set up.

“We see his professionalism and his dedication to his craft every day, and we are delighted he has signed this new contract.”