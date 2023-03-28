This is where Brighton rank in the Premier League wages league table compared to Chelsea, Man United, Leeds and Newcastle - gallery
It’s well-know known that a lot of money is involved in professional football, but in recent years it’s become clear that the amount of money invested in a team doesn’t equate directly to league position.
Online independent casino reviewer CasinoBonusCA compiled the annual salaries of all 20 Premier League teams and ranked them from most expensive to least to find out how the table would stand if wages were the sole determining factor.
A spokesperson for CasinoBonusCA said: “The increase of money in football has been rapid and it’s showing no sign of slowing down.
“Considering the money that teams invest in players and the potential to rely on them to carry their teams, it’s very interesting to see how different things would be if the players’ wages was actually the only factor involved!”
Using data from spotrac.com, the total annual salary of each Premier League team was collected.
The teams were ranked according to where they would sit if players’ annual wages determined their place.
You can view where Brighton & Hove Albion stand in the Premier League wages league table in the gallery below.