This is where Brighton's stadium ranks among the safest in the UK compared to Manchester United, West Ham United, Fulham and Leeds United – gallery
Brighton & Hove Albion's Amex Stadium is one of the top 25 safest football stadiums in the UK, according to a new study.
The experts at Scams.info analysed police data and found over 70 million crime and anti-social behaviour incidents in the vicinity of football stadiums across the UK.
They were therefore able to rank the stadiums with the most and least criminal activity nearby.
Aiden Howe, from Scams.info, said: “Away games involve going to the other teams’ home turf which means heightened risk of being the target of football related violence.
“Be careful when walking around wearing your team’s kit in areas where rowdy home fans are likely to accumulate.
“Large crowds also attracts petty theft as it allows anonymity for pickpockets, so make sure your bags are zipped and not left unattended, avoid flashing cash or expensive items in public making you a target for criminals.”