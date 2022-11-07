Edit Account-Sign Out
This is where Brighton's stadium ranks among the safest in the UK compared to Manchester United, West Ham United, Fulham and Leeds United – gallery

Brighton & Hove Albion's Amex Stadium is one of the top 25 safest football stadiums in the UK, according to a new study.

By Matt Pole
2 hours ago

The experts at Scams.info analysed police data and found over 70 million crime and anti-social behaviour incidents in the vicinity of football stadiums across the UK.

They were therefore able to rank the stadiums with the most and least criminal activity nearby.

Aiden Howe, from Scams.info, said: “Away games involve going to the other teams’ home turf which means heightened risk of being the target of football related violence.

“Be careful when walking around wearing your team’s kit in areas where rowdy home fans are likely to accumulate.

“Large crowds also attracts petty theft as it allows anonymity for pickpockets, so make sure your bags are zipped and not left unattended, avoid flashing cash or expensive items in public making you a target for criminals.”

Brighton & Hove Albion's Amex Stadium is one of the safest football stadium in the UK, according to a new study

Photo: Bryn Lennon

2. Weston Homes Community Stadium - Colchester United

Weston Community Stadium, home to Colchester United, has 0.41 anti-social behavioural incidents per 100 attendants, on average. The Weston Community Stadium has an average of 81,006 annual attendants and 333 yearly incidents

Photo: Stephen Pond

3. Anfield - Liverpool

Anfield, home to Liverpool, has 0.39 anti-social behavioural incidents per 100 attendants, on average. Anfield has an average of 1,011,313 annual attendants and 3,949 yearly incidents

Photo: John Powell

4. Craven Cottage - Fulham

Craven Cottage, home to Fulham, has 0.37 anti-social behavioural incidents per 100 attendants, on average. Craven Cottage has an average of 512,578 annual attendants and 1,892 yearly incidents

Photo: Justin Setterfield

