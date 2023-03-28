Edit Account-Sign Out
This is where Kaoru Mitoma ranks among the Premier League's most creative players compared to Man City, Tottenham, Arsenal and Crystal Palace aces - gallery

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Kaoru Mitoma has been named as one of the Premier League’s most creative players of the 2022/23 campaign.

By Matt Pole
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:55 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 12:16 BST

No goal scorer can thrive without quality service and BetVictor has uncovered the top chance creators this season via data scouting.

The performance of every player was analysed using two key performance metrics: chances created per 90 and expected assists (xA) per 90.

These metrics were combined into a unique ‘creator rating’, which considers both the frequency and quality of chances being made by every player this season.

Chances created per 90 provides insight into the frequency at which players are creating chances, whereas expected assists per 90 (xA) provides insight into the quality of the chances.

Combining the two to produce the ‘creator rating’ gives a comprehensive picture of chance frequency and quality, with the top-rated players being those who create a high rate of high-quality chances.

Per 90 performance data was obtained from Opta for the 2022/23 season

Performance stats were standardized and combined using a 50/50 weighted score. The scores were then scaled on a five-to-ten scale to generate the creator ratings.

You can see how Kaoru Mitoma compares to the most creative player of each Premier League side in the gallery below.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Kaoru Mitoma has been named as one of the Premier League’s most creative players of the 2022/23 campaign

Kevin De Bruyne created 2.41 chances per 90 minutes, and had an expected assists per 90 rating of 0.46. This gave the Manchester City star an overall creator rating of 9.9 out of ten

Bruno Fernandes created 2.44 chances per 90 minutes, and had an expected assists per 90 rating of 0.24. This gave the Manchester United star an overall creator rating of 8.46 out of ten

Dejan Kulusevski created 2.08 chances per 90 minutes, and had an expected assists per 90 rating of 0.26. This gave the Tottenham Hotspur star an overall creator rating of 8.31 out of ten

