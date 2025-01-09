Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Brighton defender looks forward to an FA Cup reunion

Many Brighton fans’ thoughts immediately turned to Shane Duffy after the FA Cup third round draw was made.

The Seagulls will face Championship club Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday where they will come up against their former defender.

The Ireland international made 150 appearances for Brighton across seven seasons, having signed from Blackburn Rovers in 2016.

former Brighton defender Shane Duffy has been a key man this season for Norwich City

His defensive partnership with skipper Lewis Dunk helped secure Albion’s promotion to the Premier League and the defender then played a huge role as Brighton established themselves in the top flight under Chris Hughton and then Graham Potter.

Duffy left on loan for Celtic in 2020 and then Fulham in 2023, before making a permanent switch to Norwich in 2023. Much has changed at Brighton since Duffy was a regular but the 33-year-old remains a hugely popular figure among Brighton fans.

"I was buzzing [when I saw the draw] because I haven't really had a chance to play them yet," said the 33-year-old, as reported by the Pink Un. "When I was at Fulham, I was on loan, so I couldn't play against them.

"I have a lot of good friends there and good people behind the scenes who I speak to daily. I'm really excited to see them, and I think it will be a good cup tie."

Of his time at Brighton, Duffy added: “I was probably the most consistent for a good three or four years at least. It's a club I love and owe a lot to. They set me up for my career, and it's always nice when you go back to play your old team – but this time, I want Norwich to win.

"I've got a good connection with that club. The fans have always been really good – they've been respectful and I've been respectful to them.

"They've seen that I gave everything to the club, and that's what every fan wants. I felt like it was the most successful part of my career.”

Duffy has made 26 appearances for Johannes Hoff Thorup’s Norwich in the Championship this term but is excited by the prospect of a run in the cup, at the expense of his former club.

"I love it. How can you not love it? The FA Cup brings you special days, so let's try to put a run together. We're at home, and we know that we're good at home. We're all about upsets, and everyone loves one."