Thomas Frank delivers verdict on Yoane Wissa and Billy Gilmour clash in Brighton's win over Brentford
Albion secured all three points at the Amex on Wednesday night after goals from Pascal Gross and Jack Hinshelwood cancelled out Bryan Mbeumo's opener.
The visitors could have finished the game with 10 men after forward Wissa appeared to hit Scottish international Gilmour in the face.
The Bees star eventually received a booking from referee Peter Bankes and manager Frank felt it would have been wrong to give him a red card.
When asked if he was concerned Wissa could be sent off over the incident, Frank told Amazon Prime: "No. No, I know we like to talk about the big incidents but nobody complained, so no."
Seagulls head coach Roberto De Zerbi added he ‘never saw’ the incident but Amazon Prime's commentators from the match felt Wissa was fortunate to get away with it and were surprised VAR did not look at the confrontation.