Thomas Frank reveals forgotten star and ex-Brighton man still has a future at Tottenham

Former Brighton man Yves Bissouma is currently sidelined with injury

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham at the Amex Stadium – Saturday, 3pm

Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank has revealed Yves Bissouma still has a future at the club.

Bissouma is currently sidelined with a knee injury sustained on August 15, which ruined the prospect of the Mali international being sold before the summer transfer window shut earlier in September.

Former Brighton midfielder Bissouma was dropped for the Super Cup due to being late multiple times and whilst out of action for the foreseeable future, the 29-year-old might not have played his last game for Tottenham after all.

Asked when Bissouma would be back, Frank admitted: “That I actually don’t know.

“The players available now are the players I have available. Of course I know (about his recovery) but that is further down the line.

“To be fair he has just started to run outside, so he is not part of the group but everything I have seen when I’ve said hello to him and every day with the players, he seems good.

“There are no hard feelings at all. Not before, not now, not at all. Train well and everyone has an opportunity.”

Bissouma may have a role to play with Tottenham set to juggle domestic and Champions League football for the next five months.

Spurs will handle three games in a week for the first time when they travel to Brighton on Saturday and even though Ange Postecoglou struggled with the grind of Premier League and European football, ex-Brentford boss Frank does not envisage similar problems.

Frank added: “I think when you have the first and then the second one against Villarreal, it is easy-ish to get going again.

“Then the body has to go again for the third time. If it goes Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday then there is basically no break.

“If it is three games, then a free week, then three games then it is definitely always the third game that is the trickier one. Not impossible but just physical and mainly the mental side of the game.

“I think the best teams, the best players, they can consistently go.

“At this stage of the season, there should be no problem. We’re in September. If we have a challenge now, then it will be very tricky in December, January, February and March, so we will be ready.”

Tottenham boss Frank again reiterated his belief they will score more goals after a lack of clear-cut chances in recent wins.

“All the teams I’ve been part of, we’ve scored a lot of goals and I’m convinced we will continue that way because that’s the way Tottenham should play and will play,” Frank insisted.

“But if you want to achieve something big and consistently over the years, you also need to be pretty good at defending.”