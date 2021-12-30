Thomas Tuchel please stop being a bad loser...because Chelsea actually didn't lose

Thomas Tuchel was fuming after Chelsea drew 1-1 with Brighton at Stamford Bridge

So I travelled to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening wondering if Chelsea’s ‘0’ was finally going to go?

What followed was an enthralling encounter, which perhaps typified the Albion’s ongoing season.

They took on the reigning champions of Europe, they had 53 per cent of the possession, 18 shots, six on target, that in any game is impressive, but against the best team on the continent.

As it transpired, Chelsea had taken the lead in the first half via the ‘flat track bully’ Romelu Lukaku, before Danny Welbeck rose like a salmon in the 90th minute to earn Albion a thoroughly deserved draw.

For the Albion vs Chelsea games I have a reciprocal arrangement with my great mate, Big Tony, formerly of West London now resident in Offington, he sits with me at the Amex I sit, on my hands at times, with him at the Bridge.

In nearly 49 years of watching the Seagulls I have to say the travelling fans celebration of Welbeck’s equaliser was one of the most emotive and impressive in my Albion memory bank.

Had the wall of Chelsea’s stewards not been in position I’ve no doubt we would have had an old school pitch invasion, just like the good old days, before banning orders and heavy handed policing.

I for my part, took great delight at the reaction of Stamford Bridge’s very own Wayne and Waynetta sat directly behind me, who had abused and derided Albion and their support for almost the entire preceding 89 minutes.

Post match was it really any surprise that Chelsea’s German head coach embarked on a time honoured tirade against everything going against his team whilst failing to be a good sportsman and do the decent thing and acknowledge Albion’s contribution to a very entertaining 90 minutes of football.

Tuchel’s not alone, but I’m sure I’m not the only football fan who is tiring of the highly paid foreign coaches in the EPL constantly moaning about our domestic football calendar.

When the likes of Klopp, Benitez, Conte and Tuchel took their respective lucrative jobs’, they knew their team’s played 38 league matches between August and May, if you don’t like it, don’t take the job in the first place!

As for the Albion, with the transfer window opening on Saturday morning, will that all important striker be not only on the shopping list but arrive at the Amex before the end of January?

Any Albion trip to London always reminds me of the trip to Spurs in October 1981, the Albion silenced White hart Lane that day when the late, and much missed, Michael Robinson scored the only goal of the game.

What the Albion would give for a ‘Robbo’ now?

He arrived at the Goldstone in the summer of 1980 for £400,000 from Manchester City, the Albion were in a relegation fight for the entire campaign, ever present that season, 42 games, Robinson scored 19 goals as the Albion fourth from bottom.

The inflation calculator tells us that £400,000 is now worth £1.7million.