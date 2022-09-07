The Blues have parted ways with the German after 20 months in charge following last (Tuesday) night’s shock UEFA Champions League defeat at Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb.

Potter has been installed as the bookies’ second-favourite to replace Tuchel, behind former Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Southampton boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Bookmakers Betfair make Potter 9/4 to take over at Stamford Bridge. Favourite Pochettino is priced at 7/4 to take the reigns in West London.

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter is among the early favourites to succeed Thomas Tuchel as the manager of Chelsea, according to the latest odds. by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

After a record-breaking Premier League campaign last time out, with a highest-ever finish and record points tally in the top-flight, Potter’s Brighton sit fourth in the table with 13 points from six games. The Seagulls are three points, and two places, above the Blues.

Albion’s brand of slick, attacking football has reportedly caught the eye of Chelsea’s new owner Todd Boehly, but Potter is reportedly under contract at the Amex until 2025, meaning the Blues could fork out a considerable fee in compensation if a deal is agreed.

Ex-Spurs boss Pochettino is out of work following his dismissal from PSG in July.

The Argentine, who won Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and the Trophée des Champions during his 14 months in France, also guided Tottenham to the UEFA Champions League final in 2018-19, the EFL Cup final in 2014-15 and second in the Premier League in 2015-16.

Departing Chelsea manager Tuchel has been sacked just seven games into the 2022-23 campaign.

The German was named the new Blues boss in 2021 and won the UEFA Champions League in his debut season at Stamford Bridge.

The 49-year-old went on to lift the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in his second season at Chelsea.

Tuchel also guided the Blues to two FA Cup finals and an EFL Cup final.