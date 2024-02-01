'Three-and-a-half-year contract' - Brighton confirm 'very good' deal for attacking midfielder hours before deadline
Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed the signing of midfielder Josh Robertson from Sunderland, for undisclosed terms.
The 18-year-old joins us on a three-and-a-half-year contract.
Men's under-21s head coach Shannon Ruth said, "We're delighted to welcome Josh to the club and are looking forward to working with him.
"He's had a really good education with Sunderland, which was rewarded with his Premier League 2 debut earlier this season.
"He's demonstrated his ability to play in a variety of attacking roles, while also showing his goalscoring threat. We believe he will fit in well with our style of play which will also allow him to show his strengths.
“He will join our under-21 squad and we are excited to see how he progresses in our environment."
Josh joined the Black Cats at the age of nine, progressing through the academy where he has played for their under-18s, as well as making his Premier League 2 debut in Sunderland's 3-2 win over Aston Villa in September.