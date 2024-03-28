Three Brighton stars out for the season but two return for Liverpool clash

Brighton and Hove Albion are set for a double injury boost ahead of their trip to Liverpool this Sunday. The Seagulls have had significant injury issues this term as they juggled the demands of Premier League and Europa League football. Roberto De Zerbi's team are however eighth in the table and in the mix for Europa League qualification once more with 10 matches to play. The international break has given players some time to rest and recover but a number of Albion players remain on the sidelines. De Zerbi is however expecting a double boost ahead of the Sunday showdown.