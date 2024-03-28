Three Brighton stars out for the season but two return for Liverpool clash

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League
By Derren Howard
Published 28th Mar 2024, 15:01 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 15:44 GMT

Brighton and Hove Albion are set for a double injury boost ahead of their trip to Liverpool this Sunday. The Seagulls have had significant injury issues this term as they juggled the demands of Premier League and Europa League football. Roberto De Zerbi's team are however eighth in the table and in the mix for Europa League qualification once more with 10 matches to play. The international break has given players some time to rest and recover but a number of Albion players remain on the sidelines. De Zerbi is however expecting a double boost ahead of the Sunday showdown.

Here's a rundown on who's fit, who's out and who remain doubtful...

Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi expects a double injury boost ahead of Liverpool

1.

Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi expects a double injury boost ahead of Liverpool Photo: BHAFC

The Japan international has suffered foot and back problems with the latter ruling him out for the season

2. Kaoru Mitoma - out for the season

The Japan international has suffered foot and back problems with the latter ruling him out for the season Photo: Ryan Pierse

The Brighton winger sustained a serious knee injury at Man City last October, ruling him out for the campaign

3. Solly March - out for the season

The Brighton winger sustained a serious knee injury at Man City last October, ruling him out for the campaign Photo: Alex Broadway

The impressive teenager sustained a foot injury against Palace in February and has not featured since. Expected to miss the remainder of the season.

4. Jack Hinshelwood - out for the season

The impressive teenager sustained a foot injury against Palace in February and has not featured since. Expected to miss the remainder of the season. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
