Three more injury blows for Brighton confirmed ahead of Arsenal - but duo return

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi confirmed he will be without three key players to face Arsenal on Saturday.

Striker Evan Ferguson (ankle), midfielder Billy Gilmour (knee) and defender Adam Webster (muscular) have all been ruled out for the clash against the Premier League title chasers.

It’s another huge blow for the Seagulls, who are already without Kaoru Mitoma (back), Solly March (knee), James Milner (thigh) and Jack Hinshelwood (foot).

Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi (L) chats with his assistant Andrea Maldera (R)

On the plus side however, Valentin Barco and Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati return to the squad, having been left from the group for the midweek stalemate at Brentford to “work on their physical condition.”