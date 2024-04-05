Three more injury blows for Brighton confirmed ahead of Arsenal - but duo return
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi confirmed he will be without three key players to face Arsenal on Saturday.
Striker Evan Ferguson (ankle), midfielder Billy Gilmour (knee) and defender Adam Webster (muscular) have all been ruled out for the clash against the Premier League title chasers.
It’s another huge blow for the Seagulls, who are already without Kaoru Mitoma (back), Solly March (knee), James Milner (thigh) and Jack Hinshelwood (foot).
On the plus side however, Valentin Barco and Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati return to the squad, having been left from the group for the midweek stalemate at Brentford to “work on their physical condition.”
Striker Joao Pedro is also expected to play against the Gunners as the Brazilian came through 90 minutes at Brentford unscathed, having missed the previous 10 matches with a thigh injury.
