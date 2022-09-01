Three signings Brighton could still make on transfer deadline day – and a Crystal Palace target they probably won't

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton have seen some high profile players depart this summer with Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella and Neal Maupay all leaving, while Shane Duffy went out on loan to Fulham.

Brighton have so far added Julio Enciso for £8.5m, Ivorian attacker Simon Adingra for £7m and Ecuador international left back Pervis Estupiñán for £15m.

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill also arrived on loan but Albion’s loss at Fulham on Tuesday night highlighted their need for a new striker to help Danny Welbeck.

Brighton and Hove Albion are keen on signing Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour

The club will also hope to keep hold of in-demand midfielder Moises Caicedo who is wanted by Liverpool and Arsenal.

Here’s who Albion could sign before the window closes.

Facundo Buonanotte.- perhaps not yet

The Seagulls are said to remain keen on bringing in Argentina prospect Facundo Buonanotte.

A fee of £3.4m had previously been quoted for 17-year-old who could then be allowed to remain on loan at Rosario Central. A deal this window could be unlikely but - similar to Julio Enciss - Albion could return for the youngster.

Billy Gilmour – very possible

Chelsea's Billy Gilmour could be a fine addition to the Brighton squad. Not epected to be part of the first team at Stamford Bridge and Albion could be the ideal spot to kick-start his career. Struggled on loan at Norwich last season but Graham Potter's possession style could be more suited to the Scotland international.

Attila Szalai – possible

Brighton have been linked with a £15m move for Hungarian international Attila Szalai. The defender is currently at Fenerbahçe and was also part of the Hungary team that beat England 4-0 at Molineux earlier this year. Szalai is a centre back but can play of the left of a three. Brighton may look t bolster their defence after seeing Shane Duffy, Dan Burn and Ben White leave in recent windows.

Christian Kouame - unlikely

Brighton are interested in Fiorentina striker Christian Kouame following the departure of Neal Maupay to Everton. The 24-year-old scored 13 goals last season on loan at Anderlecht, having signed for Fiorentina from Genoa for £14million in 2018. He has also been linked with Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

José Cifuentes - unlikely