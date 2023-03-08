Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Three things spotted at Brighton training: Chelsea defender in action and £10m midfield star nears return ahead of Leeds United

Brighton and Hove Albion travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United in the Premier League this Saturday

By Derren Howard
34 minutes ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 5:17pm

Brighton will aim to make it back to back wins in the Premier League as they travel to Leeds United this Saturday. Albion enjoyed an excellent 4-0 triumph against lowly West Ham at the Amex Stadium last Saturday which moved them to eighth in the table. Roberto De Zerbi’s men are targeting European qualification this season and have matches in hand on the teams above them, such as Fulham, Tottenham and Liverpool. Victory against Leeds would further boost their chances and set them up nicely for Wednesday night’s home match against old rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium. Moises Caicedo, who signed a new contract with Albion last week, said: “We are trying to get into the Champions League. That is the dream of all the team, to get to the highest point possible and bring happiness to the fans, who are always supporting us. That will be very difficult but we are very convinced we can do it all together, just as we are now. Keep it going until the end and we are sure we will do it.”

Brighton were back in training today and preparing to face Leeds. Here’s what we spotted courtesy of pictures from BHAFC...

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi gets to work

1. Roberto De Zerbi

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi gets to work

Photo: BHAFC

Photo Sales
Brilliant against West Ham and looking sharp ahead of Leeds

2. Moises Caicedo

Brilliant against West Ham and looking sharp ahead of Leeds

Photo: BHAFC

Photo Sales
The World Cup winner continues to go from strength to strength

3. Alexis Mac Allister

The World Cup winner continues to go from strength to strength

Photo: BHAFC

Photo Sales
Called up to the Argentina squad this week - another gem brighton have got their hands on

4. Facundo Buonanotte

Called up to the Argentina squad this week - another gem brighton have got their hands on

Photo: BHAFC

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Leeds UnitedChelseaElland RoadBrightonPremier LeagueAlbionAmex StadiumFulhamLiverpool