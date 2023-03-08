Brighton will aim to make it back to back wins in the Premier League as they travel to Leeds United this Saturday. Albion enjoyed an excellent 4-0 triumph against lowly West Ham at the Amex Stadium last Saturday which moved them to eighth in the table. Roberto De Zerbi’s men are targeting European qualification this season and have matches in hand on the teams above them, such as Fulham, Tottenham and Liverpool. Victory against Leeds would further boost their chances and set them up nicely for Wednesday night’s home match against old rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium. Moises Caicedo, who signed a new contract with Albion last week, said: “We are trying to get into the Champions League. That is the dream of all the team, to get to the highest point possible and bring happiness to the fans, who are always supporting us. That will be very difficult but we are very convinced we can do it all together, just as we are now. Keep it going until the end and we are sure we will do it.”