'Three to six months' – Former boss makes Brighton and Celtic claim after £25m transfer decision

Former Brighton manager Gus Poyet believes Matt O’Riley can still shine with the Seagulls.

O’Riley has had a tough time since his £25m summer move from Celtic with just five starts in the Premier League this term.

The 24-year-old had a nightmare start to his Albion career as he suffered a nasty ankle injury just moments into his debut during a Carabao Cup win against Sussex neighbours Crawley Town.

O’Riley has struggled to get up to speed since and has found himself below £40m record signing from Leeds United Georginio Rutter in Fabian Hurzeler’s pecking order.

It’s been a huge contrast for the Denmark international as last season he made 49 appearances for Celtic with an impressive 19 goals and 18 assists in all competitions.

It’s clearly been a tough introduction to Premier League life for O’Riley but ex-Albion boss Poyet offered plenty of hope for the attacking midfielder.

Poyet offers hope

“The Premier League is a bigger change than people think,” said Poyet, “Especially moving from the Scottish Premier League with all respect to the league.

"There’s a quantity of games if you’re a good player.

“There’s no rest in the Premier League and he had his injury at the start of the season. There’s still time. He needs to understand what Fabian wants from his midfielders which is different to what you can and want to do on your own. It’s a different kind of football.”

Poyet, who managed Brighton for four seasons from 2009 to 2013, added: “He needs to understand his position, his role, the angles of receiving the ball, when and how, the touches.

"There’s so many things that you have to get it or you don’t. The next three to six months will be important.

“I think there’s a way back for Matt O’Riley because when you play and perform for a club like Celtic there’s always a chance for him to come back.”

O’Riley has been one of many midfield injury problems for head coach Hurzeler as Mats Wieffer, Ferdi Kadioglu and Brajan Gruda and Kames Milner have all missed large chunks of the season.

Hurzeler’s ‘best rehab’

"Everyone would understand if I say it’s a frustrating situation," Hurzeler said to Sussex World. “I always try to be the leader and try to not talk about the problems, I try to find more solutions to them and that’s what we do.

"It’s very frustrating for the individual players. It’s our responsibility to be there for them, to give them the support they need to do the best rehab.

“Together with my medical staff, together with the physios, with the sports science, they try to give the best for the players. Hopefully the new players come back quickly and adapt quickly to the intensity of the Premier League."

