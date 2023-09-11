Three ways Brighton could line up in attack at Man United after latest injury blow

Brighton and Hove Albion will resume their Premier League campaign this Saturday against Man United at Old Trafford

Roberto De Zerbi will have a quick turnaround as he prepares his team to face to Manchester United at Old Trafford this Saturday, 3pm.

Many of the Brighton players will return from international duty on Thursday, where their fitness will be assessed before travelling to Manchester to line-up against Erik Ten Hag’s team.

Brighton are sixth in the top flight after three wins and one loss from their first four matches but a few injury issues are already starting to creep in. Former United striker Danny Welbeck missed the 3-1 win against Newcastle last time out with a ‘minor injury’ while teenage striker Evan Ferguson is also a doubt.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has injury concerns ahead of the trip to Manchester United

Ferguson bagged a superb hat-trick against the Magpies but was forced to withdraw from the Republic of Ireland team this week due to a knee issue. The 18-year-old will hope to be fit for the Old Trafford showdown.

Brighton are already without Paraguay attacker Julio Enciso, who is ruled out for four months with a knee problem, and the injuries to Welbeck and Ferguson add to the concern.

Head coach De Zerbi does though have a few options up his sleeve and here are a few attacking options for the Italian.

1.Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati could well make his debut. Fati arrived late in the window and did not feature in the previous match against Newcastle. Fati could line-up in attack along with Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March.

2.Joao Pedro is also an option to play through the middle. The £30m summer signing from Watford looked good in slightly deeper role against Newcastle but is more than capable of playing a Ferguson or Welbeck type role, with Mitoma and March supporting from the flanks.

3.De Zerbi also has the option of using Pedro and Fati from the start as a more traditional striking duo with once again Mitoma and March in the wide areas. Simon Adingra will also be hoping for his chance – which could perhaps arrive from the bench at Old Trafford.