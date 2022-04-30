Three Wolves players will be absent for Brighton clash - including a season-ending injury to key man

Bruno Lage will be without a number of his key players as they host Brighton this Saturday.

Wolves are eighth in the premier League standings, six points behind sixth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand.

Lage’s men were in contention for Champions League qualification until a run of six defeats in their last nine games.

Bruno Lage confirmed injury issues for his Wolves team ahead of their Premier League clash against Brighton at Molineux this Saturday

The Europa League is realistically the best they can hope for, though the Europa Conference League is also a possibility.

Midfielder Ruben Neves has returned to training this week but is not deemed to be fit enough for the weekend.

Winger Daniel Podence (foot) and defender Max Kilman (ankle) also continue to miss out.

Lage said: “With Max, to be honest it will be hard for him to return. We have 25 days in front of us and I don’t believe he will recover (in time this season).

“The doctors are doing a fantastic job and sometimes we recover players after time, so let’s see what can happen with Max. He twisted his ankle and we need to understand what the problem is.”

Brighton are on 41 points - level with their highest ever Premier League tally - and a draw or better for Graham Potter's men will see them surpass that milestone and boost their quest for a top 10 finish.

Influential midfielder Yves Bissouma is available once more from suspension for the trip to the midlands.

Jeremy Sarmiento has been ruled out by a hamstring problem but it is hoped that Tariq Lamptey will be back from a knee problem.