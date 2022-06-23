There have been several big deals across English football already in the transfer window and there could be even more being completed in the next few days and weeks.
Brighton & Hove Albion are said to be keen on a Remis’ midfielder who they believe could fill the void left after Yves Bissouma’s move to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are reportedly close to completing a deal for another Seagulls star.
Southampton have reportedly placed a £100m price-tag on their captain in an attempt to deter interest from clubs like Newcastle United while Leeds United are being linked with a Dutch international winger who is seen as a potential replacement for Raphinha with the Brazilian closing in on a move to Arsenal.
Meanwhile, a Liverpool keeper is getting ready for a new challenge once he leaves Anfield at the end of this month and Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest are said to be close to completing a £17.5m move for a Union Berlin star.
A Chelsea striker would apparently be keen on a move to West Ham if a reported £25m bid does emerge while a Blues’ stopper is being linked with a loan move to a French Ligue 1 side.
Finally, a Manchester United target is said to be “determined” to complete a move to Old Trafford.
Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Thursday morning: