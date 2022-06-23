Brighton & Hove Albion are just one of several Premier League clubs being kept busy in the summer transfer window so far.

There have been several big deals across English football already in the transfer window and there could be even more being completed in the next few days and weeks.

Brighton & Hove Albion are said to be keen on a Remis’ midfielder who they believe could fill the void left after Yves Bissouma’s move to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are reportedly close to completing a deal for another Seagulls star.

Southampton have reportedly placed a £100m price-tag on their captain in an attempt to deter interest from clubs like Newcastle United while Leeds United are being linked with a Dutch international winger who is seen as a potential replacement for Raphinha with the Brazilian closing in on a move to Arsenal.

Meanwhile, a Liverpool keeper is getting ready for a new challenge once he leaves Anfield at the end of this month and Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest are said to be close to completing a £17.5m move for a Union Berlin star.

A Chelsea striker would apparently be keen on a move to West Ham if a reported £25m bid does emerge while a Blues’ stopper is being linked with a loan move to a French Ligue 1 side.

Finally, a Manchester United target is said to be “determined” to complete a move to Old Trafford.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Thursday morning:

1. Karius ready for Liverpool exit German goalkeeper Loris Karius is "ready for a fresh challenge" as he looks for a new club with his Liverpool departure imminent (Sky Germany)

2. Bundesliga star closing in on Forest move Taiwo Awoniyi has said goodbye to his Union Berlin team-mates ahead of a £17.5million move to Nottingham Forest (Daily Mail)

3. French side keen on Kepa loan Ligue 1 side Nice are targeting a loan deal for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (Foot Mercato)

4. Broja keen on £25m West Ham move Chelsea striker Armando Broja would be open to a move to West Ham with a possible £25m bid incoming (Express)