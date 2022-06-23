Here are Thursday’s Premier League transfer rumours

Brighton transfer news: Seagulls interested in Reims’ midfielder as Bissouma replacement, Manchester City close to deal for defender

Brighton & Hove Albion are just one of several Premier League clubs being kept busy in the summer transfer window so far.

By Martyn Simpson
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 8:24 am

There have been several big deals across English football already in the transfer window and there could be even more being completed in the next few days and weeks.

Brighton & Hove Albion are said to be keen on a Remis’ midfielder who they believe could fill the void left after Yves Bissouma’s move to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are reportedly close to completing a deal for another Seagulls star.

Southampton have reportedly placed a £100m price-tag on their captain in an attempt to deter interest from clubs like Newcastle United while Leeds United are being linked with a Dutch international winger who is seen as a potential replacement for Raphinha with the Brazilian closing in on a move to Arsenal.

Meanwhile, a Liverpool keeper is getting ready for a new challenge once he leaves Anfield at the end of this month and Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest are said to be close to completing a £17.5m move for a Union Berlin star.

A Chelsea striker would apparently be keen on a move to West Ham if a reported £25m bid does emerge while a Blues’ stopper is being linked with a loan move to a French Ligue 1 side.

Finally, a Manchester United target is said to be “determined” to complete a move to Old Trafford.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Thursday morning:

1. Karius ready for Liverpool exit

German goalkeeper Loris Karius is “ready for a fresh challenge” as he looks for a new club with his Liverpool departure imminent (Sky Germany)

Photo Sales

2. Bundesliga star closing in on Forest move

Taiwo Awoniyi has said goodbye to his Union Berlin team-mates ahead of a £17.5million move to Nottingham Forest (Daily Mail)

Photo Sales

3. French side keen on Kepa loan

Ligue 1 side Nice are targeting a loan deal for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (Foot Mercato)

Photo Sales

4. Broja keen on £25m West Ham move

Chelsea striker Armando Broja would be open to a move to West Ham with a possible £25m bid incoming (Express)

Photo Sales
BrightonPremier League
Next Page
Page 1 of 3