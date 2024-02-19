Title chasers expected to bid once again for Brighton midfield talent this summer
League One leaders Portsmouth are expected to battle for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Marc Leonard this summer.
Leonard, 22, has impressed while on loan in League One with Northampton and has been one of the best players in the division this term. He is also said to have admirers in the Scottish Premiership and from teams across Europe.
The Scotland under-21 international has four goals so far this season – with three in his last four outings – for Jon Brady's team who are 11th in the table.
Portsmouth, who reportedly tried to sign Leonard last summer, are set to try again for the Brighton talent at the end of the season, according to www.footballtransfers.com.
Speaking to the Northampton Chronicle after his goal in the 3-1 win against Bristol Rovers last Saturday, Leonard said: "I said before that scoring more goals was something that I wanted to add to my game and it's nice that I've finally scored in a game that we've won because it's been a bit bittersweet in the last few weeks. It feels good to score but it feels even better to get the three points."
Leonard joined Brighton in 2018 from Hearts and is contracted to the Seagulls until June 2025. The midfielder has spent the last two seasons on loan at Northampton.