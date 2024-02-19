Title chasers expected to bid once again for Brighton midfield talent this summer

Brighton's Marc Leonard has impressed at Northampton Town

League One leaders Portsmouth are expected to battle for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Marc Leonard this summer.

Leonard, 22, has impressed while on loan in League One with Northampton and has been one of the best players in the division this term. He is also said to have admirers in the Scottish Premiership and from teams across Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scotland under-21 international has four goals so far this season – with three in his last four outings – for Jon Brady's team who are 11th in the table.

Portsmouth, who reportedly tried to sign Leonard last summer, are set to try again for the Brighton talent at the end of the season, according to www.footballtransfers.com.

Speaking to the Northampton Chronicle after his goal in the 3-1 win against Bristol Rovers last Saturday, Leonard said: "I said before that scoring more goals was something that I wanted to add to my game and it's nice that I've finally scored in a game that we've won because it's been a bit bittersweet in the last few weeks. It feels good to score but it feels even better to get the three points."